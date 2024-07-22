One Last Slap In The Face! Shannen Doherty's Feuding Co-Stars Alyssa Milano & Jennie Garth NOT Invited To Funeral: REPORT

If they weren’t there for her in life, Shannen Doherty doesn’t want them there for her in death! That’s at least what a shocking new report suggests about two of her old co-stars…

The beloved actress had her disagreements, but there were two key co-stars she famously did NOT get along with throughout her career on TV: Jennie Garth from Beverly Hills, 90210 and Alyssa Milano on Charmed. And according to a Monday report from NewsNation, those two ladies will NOT be receiving an invite to the late actress’ funeral.

The outlet cited a January episode of Shannen’s Let’s be Clear podcast in which she talked about her eventual funeral and how SOME people would just show up because it would the “politically correct thing to do.” She said at the time:

“There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there. I don’t want them there because their reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best reasons … Like, they don’t really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don’t actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral.”

The late 53-year-old didn’t name names but continued:

“[They’ll show up] because it’s the politically correct thing to do, and they don’t want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest … I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that bitch is dead now.’”

YIKES!

Like we said, she didn’t name names, but NewsNation is now reporting Alyssa and Jennie were the ones she was alluding to — and that they will NOT be making the guest list at the somber ceremony.

But is it true?? Things change, and Shannen did talk a lot about the feuds in her final months. In May she explained how she and Jennie had decided to let bygones be bygones. She told People at the time:

“I see [Jennie] at conventions, and we talk and, you know, we laugh … I mean, those conventions, we work really hard, but we’re all good … Jennie and I were young, and there are things that perhaps I would have done different back then, way back then, but I don’t really particularly hold any grudges against anyone from that show.”

She notably said the former frenemies are “all good now”:

“I mean, I hope we are. So I would say our relationship is good.”

So Jennie not being there? While all her 90210 castmates are? That would really fly in the face of what Shannen was saying in her final weeks. Wouldn’t it?

As for Alyssa, that relationship was hardly patched up. But even then Shannen did extend an olive branch of sorts. She applauded Alyssa’s acting skills during the Charmed rewatch podcast House of Halliwell. In an episode which aired after her death, she said the Who’s The Boss alum brought “a levity that I think the show ended up needing.” That isn’t friendship, but it’s something.

In the wake of Shannen’s death, both Jennie and Alyssa issued statements paying tribute to their old co-star, even addressing their feuds. But maybe it was all too little, too late?

