Alyssa Milano Staying In $3K PER NIGHT Cabo Resort After Asking Fans To Donate To Son's Baseball Team

OK, this is getting beyond parody at this point!

From the moment Alyssa Milano asked fans to pony up cash for her son’s baseball trip, critics online were already crying foul. For those who didn’t see, she set up a GoFundMe in January to raise $10k so the kids could go on a trip to Cooperstown. She then advertised it to her millions of followers on X (Twitter), leading folks to ask… Hey, aren’t you a multimillionaire?

And she is. Thanks to her multiple hit TV shows she has an estimated net worth of $10 million. It was a bad look for a millionaire to ask her many much less well off fans to send her money. And it was an even worse look when she rolled up to the Super Bowl the next month! Yeah, she brought her son to one of the most expensive sporting events there is and posted about it on social media.

But guess what? The extravagant spending — and flaunting it on social media — hasn’t stopped!

This week Alyssa posted pics of her adults only couples vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She and hubby David Bugliari went on the romantic trip with a couple other couples to the Nobu Los Cabos Residences. See some of the lovely vacay pics!

According to an insider speaking to Page Six, the trio of couples stayed in the resort’s high-priced 3-bedroom Sakyü suite. The super private suite has a personal pool, jacuzzi, private gym, massage suite, barbecue area, garden views, and round-the-clock concierge service.

Sounds like fun! But also pricy! $3,000 per night pricy, apparently! We’re not sure if that’s $3k for the whole shebang or per couple, but considering the luxury we’re guessing the latter. The insider spilled:

“Alyssa and her husband had a fantastic time with the staff, interacting with the private butlers in the cabanas, etc. The group of couples spent most of the time poolside, taking in the adults-only infinity pool, and said they indulged in the super hospitable service.”

The source said they enjoyed gourmet food, including oyster ravioli, farrotto beef, and almond hummus at the resort’s in-house restaurant.

It all sounds amazing… but also very much like the kind of trip for someone who doesn’t need to do a fundraiser for her child’s bonus trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame. You know what we mean?

To be fair, we will point out Alyssa very likely got comped for some of this stuff. After all, her post about the place was practically an ad! But you know, it’s kind of tough to make a case for charity for millionaires who get free vacations, too.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will Alyssa ever be able to spend her millions so publicly without everyone calling out the time she asked them for money??

