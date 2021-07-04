Alyssa Scott Gives Birth To Nick Cannon's 7th Child!

Nick Cannon appears to have some major news to celebrate — again!

The model Alyssa Scott, who appeared to have confirmed early last month that she was expecting a son with the TV host and actor, has done just that. And over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, an announcement was made that a new baby boy has been brought into the world!

On Saturday evening, the model posted a new set of pictures to her Instagram account documenting what appears to be the birth of the baby boy that she’d been expecting. Per a later Instagram Stories post, she appeared to name the child, too: Zen.

Love it!!!

It’s a trio of black-and-white pictures posted to a carousel on her official page, the model reflected on her baby with a very special and meaningful message while being shown cradling the child in her arms (below):

“I will love you for eternity.”

Awwww!

According to People, alongside the post itself, Scott also confirmed that she’d officially welcomed the child back on June 23. Nice to see that mom and baby are healthy and obviously very happy — and apparently adjusting well to newborn life together!

Here’s the full set of photos (below):

Loving it, loving it! And as to be expected, the well wishes poured in on Instagram from fans and followers all over — Cannon controversy or not, it’s amazing that Scott gets to experience the miracle of motherhood now!

Of course, this also makes news because this new baby boy marks Cannon’s fourth baby to be born in a year, along with twins by mother Abby De La Rosa that were welcomed into the world just days before Zen made his appearance on the 23rd of last month.

Scott herself had previously seemed to confirm that Cannon was reportedly the father of her child in a now-since-deleted maternity shot that the model posted on Instagram last month, captioning the pic with “Zen S. Cannon” on the graphics.

It seems crazy — and incredibly busy — for Cannon to now help care for four babies new to the world in such a short time. But, alas, here we are!

What do U make of all this baby blabber, Perezcious readers?! Obviously, it’s controversial to some that Cannon is the father of so many children in such a short succession — but does that matter at all to you or nah? Sound OFF with your take on all this baby talk down in the comments (below)!

