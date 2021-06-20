Wait A Minute, Did Alyssa Scott Just Confirm Nick Cannon Is The Father Of Her Baby?!

It appears Alyssa Scott may have confirmed those baby daddy reports!

On Sunday, the 27-year-old influencer shared on Instagram Stories a maternity pic of a shirtless man who appeared to be the one and only, Nick Cannon. While his face is turned away from the camera, the guy does have the Masked Singer host’s distinctive arm tattoos. Alyssa did not tag the 40-year-old, and he has not mentioned the post at all. But she did caption the photo with:

“Celebrating you today.”

Ch-ch-check out the adorable snapshot (below):

It’s totally Nick, right?! Maybe?! Of course, fans promptly started to freak out on social media yet again over the baby news. And boy, some of these reactions are honestly HIGH-larious! Take a look at them (below):

The fact that Nick Cannon has been present for all the maternity shoots is straight COMEDY ! — orange moon ???? (@_ItsPlatinum_) June 20, 2021

the nurses in the delivery unit when they see nick cannon walk in pic.twitter.com/h3WD6EbhvB — dij loaf (@DijahSB) June 20, 2021

how did a lady give birth to nick cannon’s twins deadass like a week or two ago and he’s announcing that he has another woman pregnant??????????????? — ً (@llerameilla) June 20, 2021

Why do y’all keep getting pregnant for nick cannon pic.twitter.com/6b6KuH9xuV — nearly edgeless nick (@lanalunaaa) June 20, 2021

Nick Cannon’s newborn twins aren’t even a week old, and another pregnancy announcement just dropped. Lmaoo I need Wendy Williams to bring the flow chart out, because how many children is this in the past year? ???????? — ????????L E A???????? (@_MissLeandra) June 20, 2021

Too funny! As you can see, many people online couldn’t get over how the former Nickelodeon star recently had twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa just a week ago. She had also confirmed the news by posting some maternity snaps of the pair in April. Side note, Abby paid tribute to the rapper on her IG Story for Father’s Day to share what appeared to be him in a surgical mask holding both newborns. She wrote in the post:

“Happy Father’s Day! We are forever grateful for you.”

Anyways…

The actor has welcomed a total of three little ones in less than a year. In addition to the twins, he shares two kiddos with Brittany Bell and two 10-year-old twins with former wife Mariah Carey. And of course, he’ll come to a total of 7 little ones if these Alyssa rumors are true.

WILD!!!

According to The Sun, the duo was photographed at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu, California back in October. The model announced her pregnancy with her second child on Instagram in January — which has since been deleted. Then in May, she gave a strong hint as to who the father was after revealing her child’s name:

Zen S. Cannon

One user even commented on the post to tell Scott “and Nick” congratulations, which she reportedly replied with a thank you.

While Alyssa hasn’t announced her due date, she did share a bump date on the ‘gram last week and said she was in the “final days.” So we could be getting another Cannon baby any day now!

Do you think Alyssa confirmed that Nick is the father of her child?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

