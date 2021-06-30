Drake Bell Reveals He's Been Secretly Married For Nearly 3 Years & HAS A BABY Amid Child Endangerment Charges!

Drake Bell is making more big revelations about his personal life after pleading guilty to crimes against children.

Many fans were shocked to see the 35-year-old performer walking with a mystery woman and holding a seemingly random baby at Disneyland last week.

Amid his legal woes stemming from an incident with a 15-year-old girl, the Nickelodeon alum — who now goes by Drake Campana — enjoyed a trip to the theme park with a brunette female and an infant baby, whom he was photographed holding, kissing, and pushing in a stroller.

Related: Jamie Spears Claims He Hasn’t Been Involved In Britney’s Personal Conservatorship In 2 Years!

Well, the Drake & Josh star cleared up the confusion in a tweet on Tuesday, casually letting the world know that the woman is his wife of almost 3 years, and the little kid is their son. Yes, really!

He wrote in Spanish:

“In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

Um… congrats, we guess?

This familial photoshoot at the Happiest Place on Earth is certainly inneresting timing, as it came days after Drake pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment of a 15-year-old, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

As we reported, the Cleveland police took the musician into custody on June 3. He was ordered to submit a sample of his DNA — standard practice in the state of Ohio — and originally pled not guilty to the incident, which reportedly occurred in December 2017. But ultimately, the California native entered a plea deal. Bell’s alleged victim was only 15 years old when he “recklessly” attempted to “create a substantial risk to” her health and safety.

Drake’s sentencing is scheduled for July 12 in Cleveland. The attempted endangering children charge carries a sentence of anywhere from six to 18 months in prison in monthly increments and/or a fine of up to $5,000 (though prison time is not mandatory), while the second charge carries up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

We don’t blame him for wanting to get some family bonding time in now — because he might not be able to for a while!

What do U think about this news, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Drake has a wife and kid? Sound off (below)!

[Image via Cuyahoga County Jail/MEGA/WENN]