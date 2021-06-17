Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins -- And Their Names Are Truly Unforgettable!

Well this is certainly something!

On Wednesday evening, Abby De La Rosa announced that she had safely and successfully delivered twin baby boys two days earlier, on June 14, with support from baby daddy Nick Cannon. Amazing!

Related: Nick Cannon Reportedly Also Expecting His Seventh Child With Another Baby Momma, Too!

In her announcement via Instagram, the proud momma posted a video clip of herself adorably rocking both little ones to sleep while still in her hospital bed. So cute!!! She also announced the babies’ names, and that’s now drawing a LOT of attention on social media. According to De La Rosa, the Wild’n Out star’s two newborn sons — his fifth and sixth children, in all — are called Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.

Um… what?!

Zillion… Heir… Zillionaire… really?!

Here is De La Rosa’s full birth reveal post (below):

Not gonna lie, the nicknames Zion and Zilly are cute. Especially as a tandem like that. But their full names?! That’s certainly a CHOICE!

We’re not the only ones who thought so, either, as Twitter went AWF in reaction to the news. Here are just a few of the funniest tweets reacting to Zion and Zillion (below):

This how the doctor gotta be every time Nick Cannon have a kid pic.twitter.com/wUX6dNAhKl — First Brokage (@bmthreezy) June 17, 2021

nick cannon named his child "zillion heir cannon"… zillionaire… pic.twitter.com/Gue7k5LMUT — ???????????????????????????????? FAN ACCOUNT (@mariahslefttit) June 17, 2021

Nick Cannon really out here naming children after a untold amount of currency. Cmon now lol pic.twitter.com/96aoNWXWRY — monarch (@Quotemeorelse) June 17, 2021

Nick Cannon named his twin boys Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian. I said that shit out loud and my furniture started floating. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 17, 2021

When you see that Nick Cannon named his kid Zillion Heir pic.twitter.com/R5X2OzsBOI — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) June 17, 2021

LOLz!

What do U think of Nick Cannon’s naming choices here, Perezcious readers?? They’re definitely unique, that’s for sure!

Sound off with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Abby De La Rosa/Instagram/Ivan Nikolov/WENN]