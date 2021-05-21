Nick Cannon Reportedly Expecting His SEVENTH Child With New Baby Momma -- While Twin Babies Are Already On The Way!

Y’all, this is WILD!!

Nick Cannon’s family is allegedly growing rapidly! Not only is the TV host expecting twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa (above, lower inset), but it now appears he’s going to be the father of ANOTHER child — with a new baby momma, of course! WHAT?!

It’s all just speculation right now, but fans are freaking out for good reason. On Thursday, Wild ’N Out model Alyssa Scott (above, top inset) posted photos of her baby bump. She’s been doing this for weeks now, but this time the young star included a sly hint to the baby daddy. The simple caption read:

“Zen S. Cannon.”

A cute name and an ever more recognizable last name! A little more digging in the comments section and the model was even caught responding to a fan who wondered if Nick is the father. Scott simply replied with three smiley-face heart emojis! OMG!! See the proof for yourself (below)!

So, that’s definitely a yes, right?! Why answer like that if he weren’t the pops?

Obviously, we were all a bit stunned at the news. It was shocking enough thinking about the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum’s second set of twins coming soon with the news only dropping a month ago, too! But the dad (of how many now? We’re gonna lose count…) just welcomed a baby girl in December! Powerful Queen Cannon was born to Brittany Bell just five months ago. The parents also share son Golden, 4.

And, of course, Cannon’s the proud father to ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twin kiddos Moroccan and Monroe. Phew… He’s about to have his hands full.

As you might expect, Twitter was totally not zen about the news. The reactions are pretty f**king HIGH-larious, honestly! Check them out!

“Nick Cannon is… certainly fertile.” “Nick Cannon wants to be John Stamos from that episode of SVU soooooo bad” “They said Nick Cannon get somebody pregnant every 3-5 business days” “Nick Cannon’s accountant gotta be STRESSED.” “Nick Cannon out here making single parent homes on purpose and y’all ain’t saying nothing about him destroying the community”

LMFAO! What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments!!

