Amanda Bynes Says She's 'Afraid' Of Fiancé Paul Michael -- He's Off 'His Medications' & Using 'Crack Cocaine'

Amanda Bynes is facing a major issue shortly after being released from her conservatorship.

Multiple sources, including her attorney David A. Esquibas, have assured that the actress is doing well and enjoying her freedom following the end of the conservatorship. Esquibas had even mentioned that she was looking forward to moving in with her fiancé Paul Michael. But it appears that relationship has hit a serious, and scary, snag.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Nickelodeon alum posted several selfie videos on her Instagram Story accusing him of various shocking behaviors, including using drugs. She said:

“Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed. His behavior’s alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”

Terrifying!

The 36-year-old, who reportedly met Paul in a treatment facility, added:

“I forgot to mention, I found Paul’s stash of crack cocaine. He’s been using for the past six months. He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house.”

Paul later locked his own IG account, but according to Page Six he made his own post saying that he didn’t know “what the f–k she’s talking about.” He stated:

“Y’all gotta stop talking your s**t. … You guys don’t f**king know anything.”

These grave accusations came days after the couple released their second song together, Fairfax. The What I Like About You alum raps on the track:

“All these hittas can’t see me now/I’m Amanda and it’s going down/Yeah, I get it from the bottom ground/So come f**k with me and my sound.”

Earlier this week, the performer told E! News she was “hyped” to work with Paul’s high school classmate, producer Yung Yogi, on the song. She shared:

“I really like working with Yogi and his brother Andres Farias who engineered, mixed and mastered the song. Paul and I are having so much fun recording at Yogi’s studio.”

Meanwhile, Paul said recording Fairfax was “great experience,” and teased:

“We are thinking about working on an album.”

In the hours before making her alarming allegations against her fiancé, Amanda had been promoting the single on her IG Story, interspersed with a video of Paul vaping in a car and a photo of him lounging on a couch.

It’s unclear why Amanda decided to take these accusations public, but regardless, this is a very troubling development for her post-conservatorship new chapter. We hope that she remains safe and healthy amidst this apparent upheaval.

