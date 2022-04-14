Amanda Bynes Is BACK With New Rap Song Featuring Fiancé Paul Michael After Ending Conservatorship!

Amanda Bynes is making her comeback — in a surprising new way!

The actress was released from her conservatorship back in March after nearly nine years. Though Amanda walked away from Hollywood more than a decade ago, she has remained creative, studying fashion at FDIM and more recently teasing the launch of a new fragrance. And now, she’s also dipping her toes into the rap game.

Related: Amanda Is Officially Drug-Free & No Longer Suffering ‘Thought Disorders’

On Wednesday, she shared her new song Diamonds, a collaboration with her fiancé Paul Michael, with her Instagram followers. She captioned the post:

“DIAMONDS on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon music and itunes! search DIAMONDS Amanda Bynes Paul Michael”

On the track, she raps:

“Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist/Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist, yeah, I whip.”

Ch-ch-check out the tune for yourself (below):

The multitalented star actually first teased the track back in January 2021 (at the time, it was billed as Amanda Bynes and Precise — presumably Paul’s rap name?). Now that her conservatorship is over, it must have felt like the right time to finally release it to the world. Her lawyer David A. Esquibias told Entertainment Tonight:

“Amanda is creative and playful. She had a lot of fun recording ‘Diamonds’ during the first shut down of the pandemic. She is now able to share it with her fans.”

The What I Like About You alum alluded to sharing more projects in her first statement after the conservatorship was terminated, in which she said:

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years. In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

Related: Why Amanda Is Turning Down EVERY Interview, From Networks To YouTube

Shortly after, Esquibas revealed to People:

“She’s doing very well and looking forward to moving into her new property with Paul. They’re actively searching for furniture and she’s excited about all of it. … She’s ecstatic to receive her parents’ full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship.”

We’re excited to see what this new chapter holds! Congrats on your new music, Amanda!

[Image via Instagram]