Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Judge Terminates Her Conservatorship!

Amanda Bynes is free, y’all!

A judge officially pulled the plug on the actress’ 9-year conservatorship on Tuesday, meaning she can now make personal and financial decisions on her own.

Understandably, Amanda is ecstatic over the news. In a statement to People via her lawyer David A. Esquibias, the fashion student thanked her supporters and teased what the future has in store for her. She shared:

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years. In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

Yay!!

Her lawyer shared a similar sentiment to TMZ, saying in a statement:

“Amanda appreciates the love and support of her fans during this time. She thanks her family for never giving up. Now that the conservatorship has ended, she looks forward to completing her bachelor’s degree and living her life.”

As you may know, the She’s the Man star’s mother, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship over her back in August 2013 after a series of concerning behavior, including an incident where Amanda allegedly set her neighbor’s driveway on fire. The now-35-year-old attributed the episodes to bipolar disorder and also opened up about her addiction to Adderall. She’s since gotten the help she needs, and in February filed the docs in El Lay asking for her mother to no longer serve as her conservator. (Lynn gained full conservatorship of her daughter in October 2014.)

Judge Roger L. Lund issued a tentative ruling on Monday, saying that the conservatorship was “no longer required” — then made it official during Tuesday’s hearing, wishing Bynes, who was not present in court, “good luck.”

The judge said:

“The conservatorship is no longer needed or required. She has done everything the court has asked.”

Amanda didn’t just focus on improving her mental health over the past few years: she also earned a degree from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and got engaged to her fiancé, Paul Michael.

We’re so exited for the Nickelodeon alum and can’t wait to see what she does next!

[Image via Instagram]