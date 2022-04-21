Jessica Simpson Fans Worry About Her 'Slurred Speech' In New Video

Jessica Simpson has fans worried after she shared an Instagram video promoting Flonase on Tuesday.

In her Instagram Story, the singer held a bottle of the allergy relief nasal spray while seemingly reading a script positioned off-camera, causing her eyes to dart around a lot. In the quick video that was likely taken outside of her home, she shared:

“Hey, guys. Climate change is impossible to ignore, especially for my friends in LA — we know. So many of us were affected by the wildfires a few years back, and now rising temperatures are always in the back of our minds.”

Pretty normal so far…

She goes on to explain that “some of the other effects of rising temperatures affecting us right now” include “increased pollen count and the longer, harsher allergy seasons.” Or as she calls them, “invisible monsters.” A pretty basic ad when it comes to the script, but fans were more caught up with Jessica’s appearance than her actual words.

They took to the comment section of an accompanying post on her Instagram feed to call out their concerns, including her “fidgety” behavior, saying:

“Omg her commercial was awful she slurs her words and she’s Soo reading cue cards omg something is up with her. It was so odd” “Lmao Flonase please hire a professional. That was embarrassing to watch.” “I have never seen a more cringe worthy ad in her stories. home girl needs to practice learning lines and looking at the camera” “Hope you are ok, you seem to be on something, definitely odd behaviour.” “Slurring your words in other videos also, voice sounds different.” “Painful to watch sadly and I love her.” “She sounds and looks drunk”

Plenty of others took the opportunity to criticize the celeb’s lips, slamming her for having plastic surgery and lip fillers done over the years. Geez — so much hate all around! Thankfully, some followers came to the fashion designer’s defense, clapping back:

“Before you go to say it – don’t. If you want to give her s**t about her lips (or anything else about her appearance for that matter) take a look in the mirror and ask yourself why you feel the need to comment negative and hurtful things on celebrities’ posts. Just keep scrolling. (Posting this because every single time I like a photo of Jessica, I see countless comments from angry and abusive people giving her s**t for no reason.)” “You look beautiful I hope you feel better ❤️‍” “u r absolutely gorgeous!”

Love the positivity!

You can check out the controversial promo (below).

Here’s her other IG post, too.

Simpson celebrated her fourth anniversary of sobriety in November. At the time, she posted an unrecognizable photo of herself at the height of her addiction to alcohol and pills and reflected on all the lessons she learned since beginning her journey. She noted:

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

In her 2020 memoir, she also revealed that her addiction was brought on by a traumatic past of sexual abuse in her childhood. So she’s no doubt overcome so much these last few years. All this negativity is certainly not helpful. Thoughts on these fan worries?

