Judge Orders Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship To Be Officially Extended Until 2023

Amanda Bynes will continue to remain officially within her legal conservatorship for at least the next year and several months.

According to new legal documents published and filed in a California courtroom this week, a judge has determined that the What A Girl Wants actress is to remain within that realm of legal oversight for the time being.

Per The Blast, which first obtained those court docs, it is recommended that Bynes remain “under the watchful eye of the court and doctors” until at least January of 2023. After that point in time, it appears that her case will be re-evaluated, and a judge will then once again make a recommendation based on the actress’ best interest and overall well-being. The details of the conservatorship beyond its actual extension on the calendar are unknown, however. The outlet reports that the specifics of the judge’s decision are under seal, as is the report which details the former child star’s up-to-date condition outline and treatment plan.

The last 18 months have been eventful for the 35-year-old star-turned-fashion student. As fans will recall, she met her partner, Paul Michael, at a stint in a rehabilitation center. Then, back in March of 2020, the She’s The Man alum announced a pregnancy, showing a picture of a sonogram bearing her name and teasing “Baby on board!” Insiders confirmed to multiple outlets that Bynes was, indeed, pregnant at one point — and that her family was understandably worried that would add another stressor to a potentially volatile situation.

Subsequent media reports confirmed Bynes was no longer pregnant, even though no explanation was given for that change. Regardless, she is still with her boyfriend, and the two are engaged to be married. At the same time, a source previously confirmed that the star has mended her relationship with her parents, too — the combination of those two things hopefully suggesting that she’s continuing to improve and stabilize.

Of course, recovery is a long process, and Bynes still has a long road in front of her, even as recent changes and life updates suggest she may be moving in the right direction. Here’s hoping more prudent guidance within the recommendation of the conservatorship will help Amanda get even healthier and continue to live her most fulfilling life as time goes on.

Rooting for her!

