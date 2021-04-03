Amanda Bynes & Her Fiancé Quit Instagram -- Looking For Quiet As She Turns 35

Ready to feel old? Amanda Bynes, child star of All That and What A Girl Wants, is turning 35 years old this weekend! We know, right? Hard to imagine!

What does she want for her big day? Solitude, apparently!

Her lawyer, David A. Esquibias, updated Entertainment Tonight on his client’s well-being before her milestone, which is on Saturday, April 3, telling them she is now living by the beach and attending classes — still hoping to earn that bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Photos: Paul Walker’s Model Daughter Got Her First Magazine Cover!

He also says she’s enjoying leading a quiet life, something that caught us a little by surprise considering just in January she seemed to be looking to return to show business with a new rap song.

But that turned out to be, as Esquibias had previously stated, just Amanda “trying to lighten the mood” for herself amid the lockdown. Because she absolutely is not trying to jump back into the spotlight now!

In fact, it seems more than ever that the What I Like About You star is done with the attention as she’s up and QUIT INSTAGRAM AGAIN! Not only that, her fiancé (yes, so far as we know she’s still engaged) Paul Michael has deleted his account, too!

Related: Amanda’s Fiancé Has Been ‘A Great Influence On Her’

After a previous hiatus, Amanda had returned to IG under the moniker Matte Black Online Store, while Paul was going by paultattedheavy818. Both accounts have now disappeared.

Unfortunately that was just about the only place we ever got updates from the rather private star over the past couple years. Last summer, she gave fans a major update, writing:

“Update: Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul Hope you’re all staying safe! Love y’all!”

Prior to that she had been giving us a window into some drama with her parents, who still control a lot of her financial and life decisions through the conservatorship she’s been under since her 2014 breakdown.

It sounds like from now on we’ll have to get all our updates from Amanda’s legal representation. Well, at least things are quiet on that front for now.

Wishing her all the best on her birthday and many happy returns!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram.]