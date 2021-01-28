Amanda Bynes Posts Rare Selfie To Promote New Rap Song Diamonds!

Oh hey, look, Amanda Bynes is back!

On Thursday, the 34-year-old shockingly posted a rare selfie, featuring her black-lined heart face tattoo and dark locks, on Instagram. In the caption of the post, which currently has the comments turned off, she shared some lyrics from her not-yet-released rap song called Diamonds, writing:

“Diamonds Diamonds Diamonds on my neck on my wrist!”

Take a look!!

Hmmm, interesting! Well, we cannot wait to hear some more of the lyrics… but at least we got a new snap from the star!

It’s been a couple of months since the actress has snapped a photo of herself on Insta. Her fiancé Paul Michael has really been the one to give pic updates for the former child star’s fans. Lucky for us, it seems like she might be back for a little bit as she not only returned to social media this week, but since she’s apparently adding the title of rapper to her resume!

ICYMI, the Nickelodeon alum teased a short clip of the hip-hop song on the social media outlet on Wednesday, January 20. That same day, she also released a one-minute teaser of her Precise collab on YouTube. The track, produced by Yung Yogi, begins with a male voice rapping:

“This is the way I wake up, get the grind on the hustle.”

Then, Amanda hops on the chorus, singing:

“Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds, on my neck, on my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist, yeah, I whip.”

Creative, we guess??? Have a listen to the full snippet for yourself (below):

What brought on this new adventure? Well, according to her attorney David A. Esquibias to E! News, it’s just a fun project for the She’s The Man star, saying:

“Amanda is stuck at home and bored like everyone else. She is just having fun, trying to lighten the mood.”

And another insider told the publication she was trying to express her feelings in a new way, explaining:

“She’s made other videos where she raps along to songs. She is still at FIDM pursuing a career in fashion as she has been.”

In case you didn’t know, the Easy A star is currently working on her bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in California after obtaining her associate degree last summer. In an interview with People, her attorney shared:

“Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But don’t get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree.”

So many exciting projects to look forward to, and possibly a wedding??

With this latest creative venture, it seems clear Amanda is still in a relationship with her beau after the couple briefly split in March 2020. Over the last couple of months, the pair have been seen out together, as she was even spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger several times. If that wasn’t a HUGE indicator, well, then her ‘gram bio also reads, “Engaged to my love.”

We’re calling that enough confirmation in our books!

The Amanda Show lead met Paul at her former sober living home in 2019, and later announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day last year.

We cannot wait for Bynes to drop her new single, and we hope she continues to show her face on Insta! We missed ya, girl! Anyone else super curious about the rap track?! Let us know in the comments!

