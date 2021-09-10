Amanda Bynes Conservatorship Update: Is She Really 'Doing Better Than Ever'?

Now that Britney Spears can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, we may want to turn our attention to another major star in a conservatorship: Amanda Bynes.

The actress has a pretty similar trajectory to Britney as a child star-turned-mega star. Much like her musical counterpart, the media was not kind to Amanda during her mental health crisis, which likely only exacerbated the issue. And she was eventually placed under a conservatorship controlled by her parents, with whom she has had a complicated and sometimes contentious relationship. Sound familiar?

Now that the Circus singer’s case has raised public awareness around conservatorship abuse, fans may wonder how the What I Like About You alum is handling hers. Well, according to a source for E! News, she’s “doing better than ever.”

The insider shared:

“Her relationship with her parents is wonderful at the moment. The shift in her relationship with her parents really had a lot to do with the pandemic, too. The quarantine process caused everyone to not see their elderly parents for a while and Amanda was no different.”

They added:

“At the same time, it really made her appreciate her loved ones even more. So when they were finally able to see each other again, they were able to spend that quality time together and that strengthened their bond a lot.”

Hmm. While Jamie Spears is catching serious heat for his abusive control over his daughter, it’s a bit convenient for an anonymous source to come forward and basically say “there’s nothing to see here!” regarding Amanda’s conservator parents. Just saying.

Whatever their motive, this source insisted that the 35-year-old’s “parents were able to see how well she was doing,” which “really helped Amanda to finally be able to see, spend time with and hug her parents. They’re very proud of her and all the progress that she’s made.”

The E! insider also gave updates about other aspects of the Hairspray star’s life, like her fiancé Paul Michael (whom she does not currently live with). The source said:

“Paul and Amanda are still together and still engaged. Their relationship right now is in a good healthy place.”

Referencing the hip-hop track she dropped on YouTube in January, they explained:

“As far as her rap career, Amanda is a very creative person. Rap was part of her channeling that creativity into something. Right now, she’s focusing all of that energy and creativity into FIDM and finish school.”

The comedian received an associate’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019. She went on to pursue her bachelor’s degree, though she later revealed on Twitter in May 2020 that she had dropped out “months ago” due to mental health issues. Lawyer David A. Esquibias told E! she hasn’t yet chosen a major now that she’s back on track.

We are sincerely happy to hear that Amanda is doing well. However, we’d also like to see her get the opportunity, as Britney did, to speak her truth about her situation. We know she’s had issues with her conservatorship and with her parents in the past, so we can’t help but wonder if she’s genuinely feeling safe, happy, and comfortable right now — or if that’s just what her conservatorship team wants us to think. Hopefully, any conservatorship reform that comes from Britney’s case will also benefit Amanda.

