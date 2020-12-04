Amanda Bynes' Fiancé Paul Michael Has Been 'A Great Influence On Her' Life, As It Turns Out!

Amanda Bynes sure knows how to pick ’em!

The She’s The Man star is still living in a sober living community as she continues to battle addiction and fight for sobriety, but it’s heartwarming to know fiancé Paul Michael is there with her every step of the way!

Bynes made her first public appearance in months on Thursday, getting spotted in El Lay while rocking her engagement ring from him on her left ring finger. An insider even spoke to E! News that night about the What I Like About You alum’s recovery and the major assist she’s getting from her man!

The source dished (below):

“She’s still with Paul, and he’s actually a great influence on her. He’s an advocate for her sobriety, and he’s just a really wonderful, nice person. She’s definitely been in a much healthier place.”

Wow! Everything about that report comes back as great news — love to hear it! Back in October, Amanda took to Instagram to celebrate one year together with Paul, so it appears as though he’s in it for the long run.

Her love life apparently isn’t the only place where the 34-year-old Bynes is excelling right now, either! According to that same insider, the actress has “resumed her studies” at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), taking online coursework towards her Bachelor’s degree.

According to the outlet, she has about one more year of school to finish before she’ll be done; she previously received an Associate’s Degree in Fashion Design from the school back in 2019. Snaps and claps! Go get it, girl, you’re so close!!!

Things sound great all around, in fact — including Amanda’s relationship with her parents:

“She’s on great terms with her parents right now, too. Amanda and Paul don’t live together. They spend a lot of time together, but Amanda still does live in a sober living community. Overall Amanda is doing great right now.”

This is awesome!!!

Of course, there’s still a long road ahead for the former child star, and we wish her the best in remaining on track with her sobriety, her education, and her love life. But it’s hard not to get too happy already, ya know?! This is such good news for somebody who has struggled and suffered and battled for so long… here’s hoping she’s truly turning a corner here!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Are U on the Amanda Bynes comeback train?? Surprised by how helpful and awesome her fiancé has been?? Sound off with your reactions to hearing all these positive updates down in the comments (below)!

