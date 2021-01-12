Amanda Bynes' Fiancé Shares Rare New Selfie Of The Actress -- LOOK!

Oh well hello there, Amanda Bynes!

The 34-year-old star is back on social media once again, this time popping up in a rare new selfie on fiancé Paul Michael‘s page on the popular social media network.

As you can see (below), the pair had a bit of fun with it:

Awww! That’s cute — love the Playboy shirt, for one!

And can you imagine her eyebrows being that big in real life?! LOLz! Perhaps she was in the middle of getting them micro-bladed!

BTW, Amanda also posted her own new “2021” selfie to her own IG account on Monday, as well:

Love it!

Funny pics aside, everything continues to come up good for the former She’s All That star. After a few particularly concerning touch-and-go years in the recent past, she’s finally once again doing great, and we hope she’s continuing to get healthier as all these good vibes continue!

For one, you may recall how Paul himself spoke to E! News last month. In the chat with the outlet, he gushed about his fashion design-student fiancée, and updated fans on how intertwined their lives had become.

He said (below):

“We’re doing great. We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited. [We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together. We take good care of each other and we’re understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we’re there for each other. We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

SUPER high praise! Our hearts overflow hearing that whole thing… especially that last line! So touching!

Obviously, these two have been through a lot over the last few years — both individually, and with each other — but it’s nice to see they have settled into a routine even as they continue to chase down and vanquish their personal demons. Together! Like it should be!

Besides, time is the greatest proof, isn’t it? So far, they’ve been officially together for nearly a year and a half, so things are getting serious enough to give us some hope for a happily ever after moment for the former child star. Wouldn’t that be a nice capper to her Hollywood life story?!

Here’s to the apparently very happy couple as they continue to create their story with each other — and get healthy and back on track in each of their personal lives! Good vibes only from here on out! Manifesting that into the universe now!!!

