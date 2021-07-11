Amanda Seyfried Shares A Never-Before-Seen Mean Girls Pic -- And The Cast Reacts!

Amanda Seyfried took a trip down memory lane!

On Friday, the 35-year-old actress reminisced on her time shooting the iconic comedy Mean Girls and shared a never-before-seen snapshot featuring many of the flick’s stars. In the picture, a young Amanda stood beside her castmates Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese, and Lizzy Caplan. The Mamma Mia! alum, who starred as Karen Smith in the 2004 movie, captioned the post:

“#FBF weekends in 2003, baby.”

It’s not even October 3, and we got the ultimate early aughts nostalgia! Of course, her Mean Girls family were blown away by the throwback photo and shared their ecstatic reactions in the comments section. Lacey wrote:

“Wow. So many good memories!”

Lindsay added:

“Such a fun time! A great team!”

Jonathan could not believe how young the entire crew looked, commenting:

“We are babies.”

Meanwhile, Daniel gushed over how Amanda has not changed at all in nearly two decades:

“You look just as young and beautiful still!”

The celebs IG bonding moment comes after they previously reconnected to talk about the legacy of the beloved film in a virtual reunion moderated by Katie Couric as part of a voting campaign ahead of the 2020 presidential election. They also took to the time to recreate a legendary scene from the movie (below):

So fetch, right?!

