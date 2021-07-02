Paris & Nicky Hilton Respond After Marlon Wayans Reveals They Inspired White Chicks!

We’re going to throw a BF… out of excitement! It is no secret that Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton were already icons, but the fact that they apparently inspired White Chicks just further solidified their status as extremely influential figures in pop culture.

In case you didn’t know, the early aughts flick featured Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans as FBI agents who go undercover after a failed drug bust and pose as white women to solve several kidnappings. And on Wednesday, Marlon shared a snapshot of himself and Paris on his Instagram and gave film buffs a little behind-the-scenes knowledge as to how White Chicks came to be. He wrote in the caption:

“The original ‘white chick’ and I. Funny story, one day my brother calls me at 3 am saying, ‘Marlon we should play white chicks.’”

The 48-year-old actor jokingly responded by asking Shawn if he was “high” before adding:

“The next day he showed me a magazine with @ParisHilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play girls like this. I immediately got it. They were so big and was the gateway to pop culture send up. We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all our lives.”

They truly were everywhere at the time! Marlon concluded the post by thanking the two heiresses:

“So thank you Paris and Nicky for being muses. Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 ‘let’s go shopping’”

Of course, Paris and Nicky seemed honored by the shout out and didn’t shut down the idea of appearing in a sequel. The 40-year-old DJ replied in the comments:

“Great seeing you last night. That movie was hilarious AF. Love you too bro and yes let us know.”

And her sister also responded, writing:

“Happy we could be a source of inspiration! White Chicks 2?”

Can you imagine Paris and Nicky in the sequel?! To be honest, if there’s not a scene of them (or Terry Crews) blasting Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo in the car, we don’t want it! If you know, you know. Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Can we just say that Paris looks STUNNING?! Anyways…

This wasn’t the first time Marlon mentioned the possibility of a sequel. When he stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October 2020, the comedian addressed the whispers that Crews started about a second movie during his 2019 appearance on the talk show. The Brooklyn 99 star said at the time:

“I actually got with Shawn. And he was like, ‘Man we’re doing it. We’re getting it going.’”

To which Marlon jokingly answered a year later:

“Terry’s lying. But I ain’t going to say that to him because he’s too buff and I don’t want to get beat up. We’re working toward it. I’ll let you know when it happens. But we’re moving slowly toward it … I like doing movies where I’m a Black man. It’s a lot less makeup.”

But it sounds like a sequel could happen sometime soon. Maybe?? We’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, would you be down for a White Chicks 2, Perezcious readers? Would you want Paris and Nicky to be involved in the potential project? Let us know in the comments (below)!

