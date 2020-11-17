Lindsay Lohan Reveals Another Mean Girls Project Is In The Works -- Could It Be A Sequel?!

Lindsay Lohan is more than ready for a Mean Girls sequel to happen!

The 34-year-old star has made no secret of her wish to reprise the role of Cady Heron for another installment of the beloved teen comedy, but has also made it clear that no such project was in the works — until now, it appears!

Video: Lindsay Remembers Movie Mom Natasha Richardson During Parent Trap Reunion

During an appearance on Listen to Me, The OG Mama D Podcast with her momma Dina Lohan and Chanel Omari, the actress claimed there is definitely another Mean Girls project in development — and she would be honored to star in it. She explained:

“I mean, I know that they’re going to do something, but I just don’t know exactly what yet. And it would be an honor to be a part of it.”

OMG, what!? Could it be true!?

The Parent Trap alum didn’t share any more deetz about what could be in store for fans, but she did go into detail about recently virtually reuniting with OG castmates like Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried on this year’s “Mean Girls day (October 3, obvi).

She said of the reunion:

“Obviously, it was really fun to do, you know, the catching up altogether the reunion, because it felt like, and then they didn’t air part of this, but it felt like it was, we’d all just seen each other the day before. It still feels like we know each other so well because we spend so much time with each other and we discussed how it’s been working with each other. That it’s been so continuous over the years. That it’s, it feels like we’re all still good friends, which was really nice to catch up with everyone. So that was really fun. And it was really, really amazing about it!”

Very grool!

Aside from a potential return to the Mean Girls-verse, LiLo has other gigs on her radar. She said of wanting to do a Broadway show:

I would definitely consider Broadway. I mean, I did Speed The Plow in the West End in London. So we were talking about bringing that to Broadway off Broadway and I’m not sure what happened with it, but I would definitely do Broadway. I love the amazing triple threat sing-dance-act!”

She’s also interested in collaborating with the one and only Ryan Murphy, sharing:

“Now he’s someone I would love to work with. I did Glee quickly with him, but I would love to do a full series or movie within him, but I loved [his Netflix show] Ratchet!”

Sounds like she has a lot of manifesting to do!

Click HERE to listen to out Lindsay’s full interview — or watch the video (below)!

