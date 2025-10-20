Amazon Prime BLASTED For Using The Summer I Turned Pretty Meme To Mock Woman's Engagement Ring!

Amazon Prime really did that!

All throughout this year’s controversial season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the streamer insisted there’d be no toleration of cyberbullying of the cast! But now, they’re using the show to cyberbully a random woman on the happiest day of her life! Seriously!!

Last week, a woman named Savannah Monroe shared she got engaged and posted a photo of her emerald green diamond ring!

He proposed to me about an hour after I posted this. https://t.co/aSfTrh7JLf pic.twitter.com/qV8tzS7sDJ — Savannah Monroe (@garbo__talks) October 16, 2025

The delicate jewelry sparked a lot of conversation online — including from Amazon Prime India‘s social media page, who threw major shade!

Quote-tweeting the post on X (Twitter), the official account shared an image of Jeremiah (from the teen drama) proposing with a tiny ring, which had been widely mocked by viewers. The social media page used the meme to jab at this poor woman:

“Girl is there any chance your fiancé looks like this “

OMG!

Amazon Prime Video sending shots about this woman’s engagement ring is wildly unexpected. ???? pic.twitter.com/Kc9YswvBwo — CAM (@_illpadrino) October 19, 2025

In the popular series, Jeremiah proposes to Belly while they’re both still in college. Fans blasted him for the dainty bling — arguing it was one of the reasons Belly ultimately ended up with his brother, Conrad. But it’s one thing to make fun of a FICTIONAL engagement, it’s completely different to s**t on a real person’s happy day! Especially since her post had nothing to do with TSITP! She was just living her life!

And with an account as big as Amazon Prime India’s, they only brought more attention onto the original post, fueling even more negative criticism! Awful!!!

Furious by the post, critics argued:

“Amazon Prime Video sending shots about this woman’s engagement ring is wildly unexpected” “Nah Amazon should be paying for this woman’s wedding because what do you mean you’re making fun of a random lady’s engagement ring?” “That Prime account jumping onto that random woman’s engagement ring post to make fun of it is so freaking cruel and nasty.” “Amazon Prime India has dunked on a random lady over the modest engagement ring she was proudly showing off. What is going on?”

As the trolling started to take off on social media thanks to Amazon’s post, Savannah hit back at the uncalled for negativity:

“Most of my posts don’t get more than twenty likes so one about a personal and special moment getting this much attention, a lot of it increasingly negative/judgmental, feels overwhelming. Consider that I’m a real person, I love my ring, and I’m very, very happy.”

It’s a gorgeous ring! Not everyone wants a ring the size of Taylor Swift‘s! As long as the bride-to-be is satisfied, that’s all that matters! Savannah added:

“My fiancé and I are not characters in a television show nor are we millionaires. Commenting on a ring size to an absolute stranger is anti-social behavior.”

100%! And again, this is coming from a streaming platform that is fully aware of how toxic, cruel, and dangerous the internet can be! They knew better.

Later, Savannah pointed out how unethical it was for a major company to be attacking her:

“When a huge streaming platform puts out a mean-spirited tweet about one of the happiest moments of your life for engagement, inviting harassment in droves”

It’s not okay at all. And now that they’ve been raked over the coals for it, on Sunday, Amazon Prime India deleted their original post and apologized. They expressed:

“Our recent tweet caused hurt and that’s not okay. We’ve removed it and are taking steps to ensure our content reflects our values of inclusivity. We’ll do better from hereon”

But the apology was only in the replies of Savannah’s post. Clearly they didn’t want to shine a new light on their cruel deleted post by writing about it on their own page! Better to sweep it under the rug this way, no doubt. And fans didn’t think that was enough:

“Oh, baby. It’s WAAAY too late for this ‘buried in the comments,’ half-a**ed bulls**t. A very public apology and some kind of reaching out + monetary compensation is the best option. Y’all got messy on her for no reason. ON HER ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS. SHAME ON Y’ALL.” “Cover her wedding cost that’s how you will do better” “If you were truly sorry, you will offer to sponsor her wedding. That’s how you show inclusivity. She was minding her business when you opened her up for bullying, the least you can do now is fix the business.” “The weirdest non apology apology ever. Y’all can’t be treating real people like that” “It doesn’t have anything to do with inclusivity- you were just a straight up jackass for no reason. Now give her some money.” “You knew exactly what you were doing. You would not have deleted or apologized if you were not called out everywhere. How about you buy her a rock size ring, since that’s how you measure the worth of love” “pay for that girl’s wedding if you really mean it” “That’s a worse apology. You should say ‘sorry, we did the wrong thing, cheque incoming for the wedding’.” “the least yall could do was give her a free prime account for life????!” “its because you keep catering to that side of the fandom that youve become who they are, mean-spirited awful people who glorify status symbols and unrealistic expectations” “This isn’t even an apology. No ‘sorry’ or ‘we apologize’ anywhere. Real people’s big moments shouldn’t be your employee training.” “You better send them one heck of an engagement present! You tarnished what should have been one of the happiest memories in their lives. Do better!”

And the comments go on and on. People are fed up, and for good reason! This couple did not ask for nor deserve this!

So, what do U think? Does Amazon owe them more than this apology?? Sound OFF (below)!

