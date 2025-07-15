The Summer I Turned Pretty Getting HOW Controversial In Final Season?! Show WARNS Fans Ahead Of Premiere!

It sounds like this summer things are turning messy!

In case you didn’t know, Prime Video‘s hit YA romance show The Summer I Turned Pretty is gearing up to release its third and final season. The series, based on the book trilogy by Jenny Han, follows the story of a young girl named Belly (played by Lola Tung) as she deals with a love triangle between two brothers — Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). Think a modern-day Twilight, where fans are very divided between Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad. (No vampires though. Spoilers.)

In fact, things seem so divided that the official accounts for the show had to release a statement! On X (Twitter) and Instagram, the show released a statement giving a firm warning to any members of the fan community to be on their best behavior, lest they get “banned”:

“Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.We have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned.”

Their “community guidelines” include “hate speech or bullying”, “targeting our cast and crew”, and “harassing or doxxing members of the community”.

It’s unclear how they plan to follow through with these bans. They might just block the social media users from their accounts, but it’s not confirmed. One curious fan in the comments asked who these rules apply to, in which the account responded:

“All of us talking online about The Summer I Turned Pretty are the community”

They’re not coming to play, you guys! See the full post (below):

PSA for the Summer community ???? pic.twitter.com/qTm8IlIFsN — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) July 14, 2025

But what prompted this? Well, it could be several things. We mean, first of all, with how fan wars go when there are mixed feelings about who should end up with who — that’s bound to cause some arguments and nastiness. Just look at how Love Island USA went!

Aside from that, there’s also TSITP fans responding directly to this post, saying the community has been toxic for a LONG time. And from the sounds of it, the series’ new non-binary character Skye (portrayed by Elsie Fisher) suffered a lot of homophobic backlash… which caused a toxic online space:

“okay but where was/is this energy when bonrads were/are calling jeremiah homophobic slurs and misgendering a nonbinary character as well??? this has been an ongoing issue for 4 years…” “I love you for trying @thesummeritp but we’ve been called every name under the sun, and I doubt this will stop” “This is good. But why didn’t they post this when Elsie Fisher was relentlessly getting harassment fans. When people were calling their character “it”. It seems like they didn’t post stuff like this as much at that time because they didn’t mind that kind of harrassment ?” “This would have been more impactful in earlier seasons when”fans” were attacking the non-binary character and actor. Not to mention the ongoing biphobia and rampant misogyny that purity culture rotted fans love engaging in here – but sure, hope for the best!”

One fan even mentioned how Jelly fans (shippers of Belly and Jeremiah) are having to separate themselves from Bonrad fans (shippers of Belly and Conrad) because things have been getting so tense:

“Not the fandom that is doing the bullying to a point where jellys literally have to create separate spaces where they isolate themselves to actually be able to speak and have fun with a show they love playing VICTIM? yeah no, there sure are moles in each side but LET’S BE REAL-“

Another thing to take into consideration is this is the FINALE of the show! Are the show runners possibly nervous about the ending being controversial enough to set off fans in a whole new, intense way? The show’s third and final season premieres on Wednesday with two episodes, then one episode per week will debut until its series finale on September 17. Guess we’ll just have to watch and see…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

