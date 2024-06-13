Amber Portwood's Missing Fiancé Spotted On Camera -- Far Away From Her!

Wait, what?! This is good news, of course, but also… confusing!

Amber Portwood reported her fiancé Gary Wayt missing early this week, telling police in Bryson City, North Carolina she hadn’t seen him since they had “an argument” and he stormed out. The couple were in town for Amber’s brother’s wedding, and apparently they had some kind of altercation on Sunday at their rental cabin. She’s since played it down, but whatever happened it caused him to leave in a rush — without even taking his cell phone!

Some jumped to some pretty horrifying conclusions. Amber’s baby daddy Gary Shirley seemed to imply he thought she murdered him and hid the body! (We think he thought he was being subtle about it.) But this latest update seems to prove Amber was telling the truth. Wayt just left — and kept going!

According to a surprising new update from Us Weekly, Bryson City police say they’ve now seen footage of Wayt captured on Tuesday, two days after he left Amber. The location? That’s a tricky one. Apparently the video was captured in Oklahoma!

OK, so Gary lives in Indiana, about an 8-hour drive from where the couple were staying in NC. That’s why she was so scared for him. As a source previously told the outlet:

“He should have been home by now if he was driving [back] home to Indiana. It doesn’t appear he has been to their house in Indiana. Amber is distraught.”

He would have been back at their Indiana home some time Monday, even if he took time to rest. But he never showed up. And now, instead, he was in Oklahoma? It seems instead of going north he went due west, about 900 miles!

It’s a pretty straight shot from Bryson City, about 60 miles west of Asheville, to Oklahoma on Interstate 40. Is it possible he just got in the car after the fight and drove? We’ve heard of driving angry, but for multiple DAYS??

We’re just trying to make sense of everything. Even without a phone, it’s pretty hard to get lost on the highway. You can just stop in and buy an atlas at a truck stop. So where is he going??

Police confirmed to Us Wayt had been seen one other time, outside a Walgreen’s in Bryson City, apparently just after leaving the cabin. But near as we can tell, he hasn’t been in contact with anyone — definitely not Amber. The case is still open, per the cops. Gary is driving a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana plates. At this point he could be in Oklahoma or even much farther as it’s been nearly two days since that sighting. Bryson City PD ask anyone with information to contact them at 828-488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Assistant Chief Dover.

