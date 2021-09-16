Lisa Rinna Says She ‘Tried Really Hard’ To Support Amelia Hamlin’s Relationship With Scott Disick! LOLz!

While she may not have been the biggest fan of Amelia Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick, she “tried really hard” to get on board with their romance before it ended. Or so she says.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and fellow guest Sarah Paulson were asked to confess some of their past regrets in honor of Yom Kippur. Rinna was questioned at one point about the “worst thing you said about Scott Disick behind his back?” To which she responded:

“You know, I have actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud … I might have thought things that weren’t very good. Can I atone for my thoughts?”

Ha! Gurl, we’ll make you a deal. You tell us all what each of those nasty thoughts was, and we’ll let you know which ones you do and don’t have to atone for!

But seriously though. Was she being “quite nice” about the relationship??

Amelia’s poppa Harry Hamlin was his typical chill self about the whole thing, though he did broach the subject of her possibly getting pregnant — noting he had his first child at just 20 years old.

However, as Bravo fans know, Lisa had not been shy about expressing her disdain for her daughter dating the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum during an episode of RHOBH. You know, the episode in which she wished Amelia was dating Harry Styles instead. Plus, there was her “happy dance” following their breakup. Sooo she has not exactly been tame about her feelings!

Still, Rinna claimed she never unkind towards him and attempted to keep things as civil as possible:

“I wasn’t mean. Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We’ll leave it at that.”

Let’s be real here, though, she totally celebrated when Amelia and Scott called it quits following his alleged DM scandal about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s hot-and-heavy make-out sessions.

But maybe that was trying hard. Maybe on the inside she was screaming at her young daughter to go to her room and banning her from ever seeing that Disick boy ever again? LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the entire segment (below):

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, Amelia Hamlin/Instagram, Scott Disick/Instagram]