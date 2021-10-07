Scott Disick Still Hurt By Kourtney & Travis But Trying To ‘Let It Go’ For The Kids -- DETAILS

Scott Disick is trying to move on following the aftermath of his DM scandal!

As you know, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have grown surprisingly serious in the few short months they’ve been dating. Although Scott gave the relationship his blessing in public during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, his true feelings eventually came out after Younes Bendjima leaked some DMs the 38-year-old television personality sent to him shading Kravis’ make out session in Italy. In case you missed it, he wrote along with a picture of the PDA:

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Yeesh, still not a good look! Needless to say, the whole situation strained their relationship as co-parents and friends. However, it seems Scott and Kourtney are now attempting to move on from the drama for the sake of their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

On Wednesday, an insider told People that Scott and Kourtney are “doing okay” after everything — which is a huge step from the “nonexistent” relationship they had nearly a month ago! The Talentless founder in particular is working on getting over his issues with her romance with Travis, especially as the holidays approach:

“He is still not completely over how serious Kourtney is with Travis. He is trying to let it go though. They want to make the upcoming holidays special for the kids so this is the focus.”

And what might help Lord Disick move past his saltiness over Travis and Kourtney — at least in his mind? By getting back into the dating game following his breakup with Amelia Hamlin! As you may know, the DM debacle not only took a toll on his relationship with Kourt but also with his 20-year-old model girlfriend; the pair broke up just days after the leaked messages got out. We guess that was the first time she saw his true colors, too!

Although the reality star was “shocked” by the split at the time, the insider told People that Scott is already hoping to get into a new love affair:

“The split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected. He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone. He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them.”

Hmm…

It may be in the best interest for Scott if he just steps back from dating for awhile, or at least until he is truly over the Poosh creator. You know, so they can avoid another love square drama. Just saying!

But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Should Scott take a break, or no? Do you think he’ll be able to truly repair his relationship with Kourt? Let us know in the comments (below)!

