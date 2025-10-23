Beloved America's Got Talent Fave Grace VanderWaal Reveals Her Mom Has Died Tragically Young

We have heartbreaking news for America’s Got Talent fans.

Anyone who watches the reality competition show is sure to remember Grace VanderWaal, She unforgettably won season 11 at just 12 years old back in 2016! Ch-ch-check out her vocal prowess (below):

The young singer unexpectedly resurfaced last year in NYC all grown up in a viral TikTok where she offered some pretty deep advice to fans. Now, she’s offering another update… But this one is a real doozy.

On Tuesday, the reality TV alum took to Instagram to reveal that her mother Tina has sadly passed away at just 53 years old. Alongside a carousel of pics and vids with her momma — including a heart wrenching screenshot of a text from Tina expressing how much she misses her daughter — Grace wrote:

“Can’t yet find the words. I love you mommy. So much. I wake up and want to call you. I don’t know how to move forward without you. I love you”

Our hearts are shattered.

Several fans flooded the comments with supportive messages — including Katy Perry, who shared a bandaged heart emoji. As for Tina’s cause of death, Grace’s father Dave revealed in a Facebook post that cancer took her life on Monday:

“It’s hard to find the words to adequately express our family sorrow, but I want to share the sad news that our beloved Tina VanderWaal — ‘Superwife’ and Mother ‘extraordinaire’ — passed over to the Lord’s hands last night, October 20. She was a fighter to the end of her long, 17-month battle with cancer, always finding a positive outlook no matter what — for herself and, even more importantly, for others facing the same difficult journey.”

He noted they were married for “27 wonderful years and were blessed with three incredible children” including Grace, Jakob, and Olivia. He continued:

“Tina truly was the heart of our family, filling our lives with creativity, laughter, and love. Whether she was designing beautiful jewelry, teaching others to discover their creative spirit, or making every holiday and family moment special, she brought light and joy to everything she touched.”

The grieving husband concluded:

“While our hearts ache, I take comfort in knowing that Tina is now in Heaven — her bright, shining light still guiding us. I know we’ll see her again one day. Until then, we’ll hold tight to the love, joy, and beauty she gave us. She was a laser beam of light to all who knew her.”

You can read his full post (below):

We’re sending so much love the VanderWaal family’s way. Rest in peace, Tina.

