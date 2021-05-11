Andra Day Opens Up About Overcoming Her Porn & Sex Addiction!

When it came to portraying legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day wanted to keep it clean.

The Golden Globe winning actress opened up about her critically acclaimed performance in a new interview with InStyle for the mag’s June issue, in which she revealed that she deliberately chose not to sexualize the music icon — because she had personally just overcome a battle with porn and sex addiction.

The Rise Up singer revealed:

“I didn’t want any element of sexualization. I had come out of something in my own life — dealing with porn addiction, sex addiction. I’m being very, very candid with you because I’m not the only one. But I knew I wanted all of that very much gone.”

Thankfully, Day said she’s now in a healthier place, noting that playing Billie was an empowering experience. She added:

“I feel now, after playing Billie, that I’m honoring her, and the strength that is femininity. I’m definitely in a healthier place to enjoy that because I’m outside of the addiction, if you will. So, yeah, it’s been really fun, because it’s been very new for me.”

The star has also been in a new phase in life after losing weight for the role — a transformation she said came with both pros and cons.

Andra added:

“I’ve had people ask me, ‘Do you feel prettier now that you’ve lost weight?’ I was like, ‘Hell, no! I liked being juicy! I was cool.’ But I do like the way [the weight loss] feels on my body, I like the way it feels on my joints. You do notice a difference.”

The singer and actress went on to explain how beauty “takes on so many different forms,” musing:

“Besides, to me, there is no such thing as a classic beauty. Beauty takes on so many different forms, in different times and depending on the nation. It’s just about being confident, loving yourself, and understanding your value.”

For Andra, portraying Billie made her value herself in a way she hadn’t before. She shared:

“And it has to do with Billie. It was almost like she said, ‘Sis, we’re going to have to close this, because I have to survive.’ She opened me up to valuing myself in a way that I hadn’t fully before.”

Ch-ch-check out the performer's stunning InStyle spread (below)

