Emma Stone Has Given Birth To Her First Child With Husband Dave McCary!

It’s official, Emma Stone is a mommy!

The actress and her husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child back on Saturday, March 13 in the Los Angeles area, according to a report published by TMZ! So great!

The couple has been mum about the details thus far — obviously so, considering the news of the birth itself didn’t even leak out until nearly two full weeks after the fact! No word yet on whether it’s a boy or a girl, or what they’ve named the child, and no response to media requests for comment.

Keeping things private — as is their right!

The low-key arrival with no public announcement is interesting, because it keeps perfectly with how low-profile Emma has been about the whole thing throughout her pregnancy — and really, her entire marriage to McCary.

Still, it was incredibly clear how eager the 32-year-old was to welcome her firstborn, so we can’t imagine how overjoyed she is now! An insider spilled to Us Weekly at the start of the year:

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Love it!!!

While others felt trapped inside throughout 2020 (and beyond…) due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the new momma was secretly loving it!

With a hectic film production schedule like hers, the sudden forced stay-at-home order was a blessing. Lounging around with her husband and taking long walks along the beach and throughout the hilly landscape of Malibu were perks of her new lifestyle. A confidant explained the Easy A superstar’s experience being pregnant during the unprecedented global pandemic was filled with more happiness than anxiety, telling E! News:

“She’s felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn’t working long days on set.”

In the past, the actress has been vocal about her shifting opinions on motherhood and whether or not she wanted to start a family of her own, telling bestie Jennifer Lawrence in 2018:

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Three years later and she’s done all that! While we’re dying to know more about her secret wedding, we can thank detective fans for spotting the matching gold wedding bands on the happy couple’s fingers in September (a rare sighting of the duo during one of the bleakest years ever). Two weeks later, People confirmed the nuptials!

And now we’re wishing them congratulations again to the first-time parents!

That baby is sooo lucky! And we can’t wait to see and hear more about the precious little one in time!

[Image via Dave McCary/Instagram]