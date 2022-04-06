Andrew Garfield & Alyssa Miller Broke Up 'Weeks' Ago -- And His Friends Are 'Weirded Out' By Her Latest Instagram Post!

In case there was any confusion, Andrew Garfield and model Alyssa Miller have indeed broken up after less than a year of dating.

There are a few reasons to clear this up: firstly, because they had only just become red carpet official at the end of February, when they attended the SAG Awards together. And secondly, because Alyssa herself seemingly contradicted the breakup reports with a cryptic Instagram post. But sources agree that the couple did part ways — a while ago, in fact.

Related: Jamie Dornan Shares The Reason He, Andrew, & Co. Shunned Robert Pattinson!

We first learned of the split last week from The Sun. Just your typical Hollywood couple problems, hectic lives taking you all over the world for filming and photoshoots, never staying in one place, you know the drill. An insider explained:

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other. On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

On Wednesday, a source for Page Six confirmed:

“They ended the relationship amicably a number of weeks ago.”

A number of weeks?! That must have been basically right after they walked the red carpet together. What a shame!

Despite the fact that they’ve been separated for a while now, the model through a wrench in the works when she posted a sweet selfie of the pair (above) on IG with the caption:

“If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG”

Huh.

Fans assumed this meant Alyssa was shooting down the breakup rumors. The whole cutesy “love you” at the end definitely felt like a still-together thing to say. However, the Page Six source insists it is NOT a denial because they absolutely ARE dunzo. In fact, the insider said the actor’s friends are “weirded out” by her actions:

“If she wanted to clear the air, why did she make the post so vague? From the outside looking in, it seems as though she was denying they split, but they definitely did. It’s very confusing why she would do that.”

We guess she just wanted to share a good selfie? As The Sun source noted, the duo were a “really beautiful couple.” The insider added:

“It was disappointing for Andrew because he’d have loved to have shared the excitement of the awards season with someone he loved, but it just wasn’t supposed to be.”

Related: Cole Sprouse Makes Rare Comment About Lili Reinhart Relationship

Another source for Us Weekly gave some more insight on why they parted ways, revealing:

“The distance and filming had a big impact on the breakup.”

As for how the Spider-Man star has been coping with the split, an Entertainment Tonight source shared:

“Andrew is staying positive and surrounding himself with his close friends and loved ones.”

Based on Alyssa’s post, we assume that this breakup was very amicable. That or she thinks there’s still a chance it’s not over? Wishing them both the best of luck moving forward.

[Image via Alyssa Miller/Instagram]