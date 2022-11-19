Andrew Garfield & Phoebe Dynevor Spotted Getting Cozy At GQ Party Before ‘Leaving Together’!

Apparently, the sparks were flying between Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor at an event for GQ earlier this week!

Rumors are circulating that there is something going on between the 27-year-old actress and the 39-year-old actor after they hit it off at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday. According to The Sun on Friday, they were spotted getting cozy at the afterparty for the event at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park – and they even left together! The source said:

“Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common. But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

Whoa! Could we be seeing the start of something new between Andrew and Phoebe?! Or maybe something more casual?

As Perezcious readers may know, the Bridgerton star previously dated Pete Davidson for five months before they called it quits in August of last year. She was also briefly romantically linked to Jaden Smith shortly afterward when they were seen leaving a Louis Vuitton bash at Nobu Malibu. Meanwhile, Andrew recently broke up with his girlfriend of eight months, Alyssa Miller, in April. Insiders told The Sun at the time that they split due to their busy schedules, explaining:

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other. On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

While another source for Page Six confirmed the pair ended things “amicably a number of weeks ago at the time,” Alyssa oddly posted a selfie of the two, saying:

“If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG”

Despite fans thinking Alyssa was trying to shut down the breakup rumors, the outlet insisted they were over. And now, it seems he could be moving on from Alyssa with Phoebe!

What do you think of Phoebe and Andrew potentially getting together? Do you believe they could be dating? We’ll have to see what else happens from here! Drop your reactions to this potential new couple in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]