Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Reportedly Call It Quits After 5 Months Of Dating

And another couple bites the dust! Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have reportedly called it quits after five months of dating.

As you may know, the Saturday Night Live star and Bridgerton leading lady were first romantically linked earlier this year before making their official couple debut at Wimbledon in early July. The couple showed off some serious PDA while watching tennis pros Roger Federer and Cameron Norrie duke it out on the court. However, a source claimed to The Sun that the relationship between the two has since fizzled out due to their busy work schedules:

“Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start, they were both totally committed. But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work.”

In case you didn’t know, Phoebe is currently in the UK working on the next season of her popular Netflix show, while Pete is in New York City filming Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco and potentially SNL. So that is bound to make meeting up a little difficult — especially with surging coronavirus cases! The source continued:

“Phoebe and Pete were last together in the UK in July but since he flew back to the States, he’s not seen her. Obviously, all the travel restrictions because of the pandemic have not helped. People can’t just jump on planes and jet around the world when they want to. It has made everything more difficult. … It was wild while it lasted and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them. Their mates think they make a great couple but the distance has made it completely unworkable. They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won’t recover.”

C’est la vie!

As we mentioned before, the pair first sparked romance rumors when the 27-year-old comedian was spotted about an hour outside of her hometown in Caverswall in March 2021. Eagle-eyed fans later caught them wearing matching “PD” necklaces — which stands for their initials — in separate interviews in April. Then, the actor pretty much revealed their relationship while hopping on a Q&A Zoom call with students from Marquette University. When asked who his celebrity crush was, Davidson confessed:

“I’m with my celebrity crush.”

And that completely tracked because a close friend of his also revealed to The Mirror that he thought Phoebe was “hot as hell” in her intimate scenes on Bridgerton:

“Pete just loved Bridgerton and just got totally tripped out by Phoebe. She was totally his type – fresh-faced, youthful, innocent-looking beauty. We all joked with him about the naughty scenes, and of course, he confessed he found them hot. He binge-watched the show and felt it was his destiny to meet her.”

Whelp, the exes cannot say they didn’t try! Are you surprised that Pete and Phoebe have reportedly broke up? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

