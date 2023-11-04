Andy Cohen Is Once Again Teasing Meghan Markle As A Possible Housewife…

Andy Cohen really wants a certain duchess in Montecito to become a housewife!

The 55-year-old television personality was asked about what additions he would love to have in the Real Housewives franchise during a panel at BravoCon on Friday. But instead of mentioning a new city, Andy once again shared his dreams of recruiting Meghan Markle! He teased:

“If we can get Meghan Markle, that would be interesting.”

Related: RHUGT Morocco May Not Even Air After Sexual Assault Allegations!

A lot of people – not just Bravo fans – undoubtedly would tune in each week to see the Duchess of Sussex! And we all know Meghan can create some drama, which makes her perfect for the Real Housewives franchise! However, Andy’s dreams of the 42-year-old former actress joining the reality television world most likely will never come true!

When the Watch What Happens Live host appeared on her podcast Archetypes, he talked about her joining the series after fans expressed their wishes to see her on it. She had joked at the time:

“You mean really that this is my audition for ‘Real Housewives of Montecito?’ Is this the moment?”

Although Meg seemed to be kidding, Andy didn’t hesitate to make her a big offer and said the network would “build the show around [her].” Whoa! But the Suits alum wasn’t down for the idea! She insisted there would “be no reality show” in her future.

So unfortunately for Andy, he may not get his wishes of Meghan becoming a housewife! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you want to see Meghan on the Real Housewives? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]