Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen Whether Or Not She'd Do Real Housewives!

Is Meghan Markle ready to take the reality TV world by storm?!

With her upcoming Netflix docuseries rumored to hit the streamer on December 8, she’s clearly not afraid of the camera. And now that she’s living in California, it only makes sense that some fans are dying to see her bring her royal drama to the small screen on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

Well, after much fan chatter online, Andy Cohen finally got to ask the Duchess of Sussex if she’d ever considered becoming a Housewife! On Tuesday’s episode of the Archetypes podcast, the producer wondered what Prince Harry’s wife thought about fans wanting to see her on the Bravo series (despite the fact she lives two hours north of Beverly Hills in Montecito). Cohen dished:

“I’m like, she ain’t joining the ‘Beverly Hills Housewives’ everybody, she’s Meghan Markle!”

The 41-year-old laughed before saying she’d “never heard” of the speculation. But she wasn’t totally against it, teasing:

“You mean really that this is my audition for ‘Real Housewives of Montecito?’ Is this the moment?”

Hey, we can see it now! Meg’s been stirring up trouble wherever she goes for years now, and that’s what Real Housewives is made for! LOLz!

While she may have been kidding, Andy was quick to say if she ever joined, they’d “build the show around [her].” Oh! So, is the Suits alum going to be TV’s next best drama queen?! Well… Probably not! She replied:

“There will be no reality show, but I think it’s so fun.”

Well, not no reality show altogether. Her docuseries, which promises to give fans a look at her relationship with the prince, is basically going to be the same thing, but probably with a lot less on-screen fighting than the RHOBH girls are used to! Despite Page Six’s report that it will air next month, Netflix has yet to release an official title, premiere date, or trailer. So who knows?

We wouldn’t hate to see Meghan, a self-proclaimed Real Housewives “fan,” get her own sassy tagline alongside Montecito’s elite residents, like Ellen DeGeneres or Oprah Winfrey. LOLz! Sadly, the momma of two confessed to Andy:

“I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching the ‘Housewives’ when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving. I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture. And when it began, because you began with Orange County and I’m from California, at least it felt remotely like a world that I knew but still felt so foreign. But I mean, I would say almost every one of my friends still watches it, and I go, ‘Why are you watching that? There’s so much drama.’”

Guess you really can’t compare a Crown level of drama to what plays out on Bravo… Thoughts?! Would you ever want to see Meghan on Real Housewives?! Sound OFF (below)!

