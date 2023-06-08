Why Andy Cohen Thought Raquel Leviss Was ‘Medicated’ During VPR Reunion

Andy Cohen feels there’s a specific reason why Raquel Leviss appeared stone-faced throughout the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

For those who somehow haven’t seen the episodes yet, the 28-year-old former pageant queen showed zero emotion on her face during most of the three-part reunion. She didn’t shed even one single tear while her now-former best friend Scheana Shay sobbed over the end of their friendship and restraining order debacle! And many fans were stunned and even a tad scared by her lack of emotion in the episodes. Now, Andy is weighing in on the matter!

While speaking to Variety about the three-part reunion, the 55-year-old Bravo executive producer was taken aback by her showing very little emotion – to the point where he thought she was possibly “medicated” during the show. He explained:

“I was worried for Raquel’s mental health going into the reunion. I mean, I still am. But actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything.”

But Andy was even more baffled by her response to Scheana’s heartbreak over the cheating scandal and restraining order:

“When Scheana is crying her eyes out and [Raquel] says in the trailer, ‘I should have written her a note’ – I found that very confusing and it made me think that, maybe, there was something she was missing about what these relationships were. It made me think that, maybe, she didn’t think they were as real as the other people thought. I didn’t understand.”

You would think Raquel would have shown some sort of remorse, especially when watching her friends break down in tears over her affair with Tom Sandoval! Even Scheana was puzzled by the SUR waitress’ “bizarre” emotionless reaction, saying:

“For her to sit there and see me sobbing, and to just be buckling her shoe, and watching, blank stare, vacant, like, lights on, no one’s home. I mean, bizarre. I could have never imagined that reaction because Raquel, who I was friends with, wasn’t that person. I felt like she was someone who genuinely cared and could feel emotion.”

And now, the 38-year-old has been “mourning the loss of my friendship with Raquel and asking myself who the f**k Rachel is.” Friendship breakups are already brutal! Add in the fact that the reason their relationship ended was due to her ex-pal’s affair with her other best friend’s boyfriend, we cannot imagine how hurt Scheana’s been feeling these past few months.

Executive producer Alex Baskin also spoke out about Raquel’s on-camera demeanor. He noted how her lack of reactions most likely helped her get through a tough day of facing her cast members, explaining:

“Raquel and Scheana’s different demeanors in their trailers reflect them as a whole. Scheana was really intense and agitated. And I think one of Raquel’s traits that I think is driving a little bit of fire is that she seems very leveled. In some ways that helped her that day because it helped her get through a very difficult day. But sometimes — where it does her a disservice is — it seems she’s maybe not affected by what is happening or doesn’t care. She would maintain otherwise but she had a very calm and leveled demeanor.”

Fortunately, Raquel has been seeking treatment at a mental health facility since April. But she reportedly plans on “sharing her story with the unfiltered truth” once she leaves. Perhaps, she’ll answer some questions about her lack of emotions during the reunion then. You can take a look at the Variety interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Peacock/YouTube]