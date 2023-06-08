Lisa Vanderpump Rode The Scandoval Ratings Train To A New Show For Herself!

Looking for some more reality TV drama now that Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has come to a close? Well, Lisa Vanderpump has something exciting in the works just for you!

Following the massive success of Vanderpump Rules this year (all thanks to Scandoval, let’s be honest) it looks like the 62-year-old Bravolebrity is getting a brand new show! According to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, she teamed up with Hulu for a 10-episode series called Vanderpump Villa. The show will follow a whole new crop of staff — picked by Lisa herself.

Rather than all of them working or hanging out in the back alley of SUR, this group is living and working together at her luxury French villa “to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests.” So expect a lot of drama! As for Lisa’s role? Besides appearing on the show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum will serve as the executive producer. We wonder if she’ll exec produce the conditions for another massive cheating scandal… LOLz!

So not only are fans getting Season 11 of VPR, which is planned to start production again sometime this summer, but we’re getting a new show from Lisa?! Clearly, she’s cashing in on Scandoval while she can! At this time, no premiere date has been named for Vanderpump Villa. But we can’t wait to see what LVP has created for us! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan to watch it? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]