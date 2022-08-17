Angelina Jolie Secretly Filed A Lawsuit As JANE DOE -- Trying To Get Brad Pitt Arrested?!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt haven’t been shy about putting each other’s names in the press amid their years-long divorce drama, but it looks like the actress tried to keep one legal move anonymous.

According to Puck News’ Eriq Gardner, the Maleficent 2 star has been identified as the “Jane Doe” who sued the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act, asking why a probe into her then-husband was closed following allegations of physical and verbal assault in 2016. This confirms what has long been speculated, seeing as the events described match up to incidents involving Brangelina that have been widely reported.

The suit requested the FBI provide documents related to an investigation into the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star after Angie told an agent that Brad “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children while flying on a private plane “several years ago.”

Related: Angelina’s Lawyers Tried To Subpoena Brad At The SAG Awards!

According to the agent’s notes at the time, the actor allegedly took his then-wife to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and shook her while yelling things like, “You’re f**king up this family.”

Angie also claimed another physical altercation went down on the same flight — one that apparently caused her to sustain injuries, including on her elbow. (She reportedly gave an agent a photo of her elbow in an attempt to corroborate this claim.) Moreover, Jolie said Pitt was drinking at the time, and had poured beer on her.

Pitt’s team denied all the accusations. Before the bureau announced it had cleared the Troy star of any wrongdoing in the incident, the agent investigating the incident “prepared a statement of probable cause and presented it to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles,” according to the suit. Despite this statement, the special agent and assistant US attorney concluded they wouldn’t pursue criminal charges.

Apparently, the Tomb Raider star wanted answers about why the investigation was closed. According to her complaint, which was amended in August:

“Ms. Doe has been seeking the withheld information for [several] years in an effort to ensure that her children receive qualified…care and…counseling to address harm suffered…Information withheld by DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of the harm. The persistent denial of that information to Ms. Doe…a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention, and has further harmed the children in the family law system.”

The suit also said the plaintiff had filed several requests for a copy of the bureau’s investigative file in an attempt to have a “better understanding [of] the FBI’s investigation and obtaining information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling.”

BTW, this was also the same flight where Brad allegedly got physical with the couple’s oldest son, Maddox. The filing claimed the unnamed plaintiff’s children have “experienced lasting physical and mental trauma” from the incident — making it pretty clear the whole time, we suppose.

Days after the alleged incident occurred, Angie filed for divorce from Brad. The rest is history…

[Image via Variety/FilmisNow/YouTube]