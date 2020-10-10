Angelina Jolie & Christoph Waltz In Talks To Star In Film Adaptation Of ‘Emotional, Powerful’ Romance Novel

Amid seemingly endless drama between herself and ex Brad Pitt, it appears as though Angelina Jolie will again soon return to the screen to follow her most public passion.

According to a report out Friday in Variety, the accomplished actress is in advanced talks to star in Every Note Played, a film adaptation of Lisa Genova‘s popular contemporary romance novel. Per the outlet, STX Films has acquired the global rights to make the movie, and has been moving forward with production plans ever so methodically.

The outlet further reports that Jolie could be joined by another big player — actor Christoph Waltz — who is also in discussion to star in the film, himself. Should it all work out, Jolie will play Karina, the ex-wife of an accomplished concert pianist named Richard, who is to be portrayed by Waltz. The male lead is diagnosed with ALS in his hands, which leaves him unable to play the piano or live on his own, and with no one else to turn to, Karina “reluctantly steps in to be his caregiver.”

Michael Sucsy, whose own credits include 13 Reasons Why and The Vow, is already signed on to direct the production, according to Variety. There’s a heavy-hitting team of producers and screenwriters also working on the adaptation currently, which STX Films refers to as an “emotional, powerful, and ultimately uplifting story,” according to a release from Variety.

No word yet on exactly what the production timeline will be here for Jolie and/or Waltz, nor when they may reach final terms on the deal. Of course, the proud mother’s next film project due up is The Eternals, which is Marvel‘s latest superhero epic adventure film. she’s also set to appear alongside David Oyelowo in Come Away, a fantasy-drama based on characters and story lines from Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.

As for Waltz, the former Oscar winner (Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained) will next appear in Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch before reprising a previous role for the next James Bond sequel No Time To Die. Busy, busy!

