Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Children ‘Are Acutely Aware’ Of Divorce Drama — Some Are Even In Therapy

Divorce can be extremely difficult on children, and from the sounds of it, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s kids are unfortunately dealing with that reality right now.

According to sources, the former pair’s three eldest children specifically — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15 — have been “acutely aware” of the contentious split as it’s gone on over the last few years. The younger trio — Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — have further been seeing a family therapist to talk through things.

An insider revealed as much this week in a new series of quotes published by Us Weekly. In it, the source further confirmed what we already knew — that Maddox has been estranged from his 56-year-old actor dad “for years” — while adding more info about the eldest son’s two closest siblings (below):

“Maddox, Pax and Zahara are acutely aware of the back-and-forth of the divorce. [Those three] are old enough to choose not to see their dad. Not seeing him has continued to be what they choose.”

Yikes!

Couple that with the family therapist the younger three are reportedly seeing, and it’s clear the stress of the pair’s very public split has spilled over onto the innocent young ones. Of course, it’s been well-documented just how strained a relationship Pitt has with Maddox, specifically. Now, it sounds like Pax and Zahara may be right there, too. Very sad!

The Custody Battle Rages On…

Even amid these reports indicating the effects this divorce has had on these six children, the custody battle between the Thelma & Louise leading man and the Maleficent star rages on. A trial is set to begin in October, but even now via court filings and pre-trial motions, both parties have been very publicly at each other’s throats.

Most recently, Jolie cried foul at the presiding judge, John W. Ouderkirk, after it became apparent he’d had previous dealings with Pitt’s legal team that wasn’t fully vetted. The Ad Astra actor’s team fired back, accusing Jolie of arguing in bad faith, using what they deemed to be a minor issue as a stall tactic ahead of the upcoming trial. And while there was a moment there at the height of the coronavirus pandemic where we thought things might clear up quickly and amicably, it appears the door’s long been shut on that possibility.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Not exactly an easy situation for Brad or Angelina, to be fair, but all this drama has certainly been made worse considering the effect it’s having on their kids, no? Do U see a simple and easy way out of all this, or are we setting up to watch a vicious trial come October, with all the drama playing out in the public eye?

