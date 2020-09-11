The REAL Reason ‘Tensions Have Escalated’ Between Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Again??

Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get back to an amiable place?

Not anytime soon, according to a source who told Us Weekly that the former couple’s issues have started to resurface after they tried (and failed, apparently) to work toward a cordial co-parenting relationship!

The insider dished:

“Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place.”

Oh no!

As we reported, the stars formerly known as Brangelina were finally able to put some of their issues to bed thanks to extensive family therapy. Unfortunately, it sounds like family therapy stopped working for them somewhere along the line — which isn’t exactly surprising, considering we’re talking about some pretty angry exes here.

But the insider noted that the real reason Angie and Brad’s issues have come up can be traced back to the root of all their post-marriage issues: what to do with their six kids!

Explaining how the actors still don’t see eye to eye on how much time they each get with Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 (their eldest Maddox has the freedom to go with either parent, but it’s been reported that the 19-year-old doesn’t have a relationship with his father), the confidant dished:

“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms.”

We’re no mathematicians, but isn’t 50/50 the most fair thing possible? Well, time isn’t the only issue here — there’s also location to consider:

“[Angelina] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

Hmm… we guess no amount of therapy could get them to agree on where to live!

As of a few months ago, it seemed like they would get there, though. The 56-year-old star was spotted leaving Angie’s house in June after spending several hours with their kids, and sources suggested that the two were on the path to a resolution.

Of course, that all changed in August, when the Maleficent 2 star requested to disqualify Judge John W. Ouderkirk from her and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s custody case, claiming the judge “failed to disclose” that he has a professional relationship with one of the Fight Club star’s attorneys, Lance Stephen Spiegel. Pitt’s legal team slammed Jolie’s “belated” and “thinly veiled attempt” at delaying the trial in response, accusing her of “bad faith and desperation” and depriving the kids of “a final resolution” in the case.

Thankfully, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars are taking to the courts to sort everything out, with their custody trial slated to begin in October.

Do U think it was a good idea for Brad and Angie to stop going to family therapy, Perezcious readers? Are they doomed to despise each other either way? Share your thoughts in the comments.

