Damn! Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Just Struck HARD At Brad Pitt! 

For her 18th birthday in May, Shiloh filed a petition to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to simply Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. She’s one of several of the former couple’s kids who have dropped the actor’s famous moniker, but she’s doing the most to make it official — and PUBLIC AS HELL. In a major slap in the face to her father this week, she just forged ahead with her name change plans by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times to announce her filing!

Before you go on thinking this move was just a shady act of revenge, hold on a sec. This is actually a requirement for a name change in California!

Before a court will rule on a name change (unless it has to do with gender), the request must be published in a newspaper for one month. So this proves just how committed Shiloh is to ditch Pitt! We mean, that’s gotta be expensive AF!

Per In Touch, Shiloh’s ad stated that she filed to switch her last name and noted that anyone who has objections should show up to court later this month — or else they’ll have to forever hold their peace. We wonder if Brad will fight back?? Previous sources have claimed he’s “aware and upset” by his daughter’s actions — and considering he’s never backed out of a legal fight with his ex-wife — well, we wouldn’t put it past him. But, damn, that would make this family feud so much worse!

