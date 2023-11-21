Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Calls Estranged Dad Brad Pitt A 'World Class A**hole' Who Makes Siblings 'Tremble In Fear'!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted son Pax isn’t holding back.

On Monday, DailyMail.com obtained a shocking former Instagram Story post that paints the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star in a truly terrible light! The scathing post was originally shared on Father’s Day way back in 2020 when the now-19-year-old was just 16. Alongside a photo of his father winning an Oscar just months earlier, he penned:

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a**hole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

While the exes adopted Pax third, after brother Maddox, 22, and Zahara, 18, he’s a year older than the latter, making her one of the youngest four siblings mentioned. The parents also share biological kids Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Addressing the trauma Brad has allegedly inflicted upon all of them, Pax continued:

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So Happy Father’s Day, you f**king awful human being!!!”

We cannot imagine how painful it must be to have such a complicated relationship with Brad, only to see others fawn over him. No wonder Pax wants the truth to come out! While the damning message was posted on a private social media account, a DM source confirmed it belonged to the teen, telling the outlet:

“It’s the account he uses for friends — friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual.”

Nobody can hold things in forever. Besides, it’s no secret things have been strained between the father and his kids for years now, this just proves it!

As Perezcious readers know, Brangelina hit a never-ending rough patch when their fairytale romance imploded in 2016 after an alleged incident on a plane in which the Fight Club alum was allegedly abusive towards his then-wife and their children. He was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services over the child abuse allegations stemming from the altercation and Jolie promptly filed for divorce. They’ve since been embroiled in a messy custody battle and fight over their vineyard Chateau Miraval.

While Angelina has done her best to maintain the kids’ privacy throughout this scandal, this sure proves they have a TON of heated opinions on the complicated family dynamic. As they get older, we wonder if they’ll ever share these thoughts on a more public platform?? Seems possible! For now, we just hope they’re getting whatever help they may need to overcome the “damage” done…

