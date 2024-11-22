Angelina Jolie's Kids Don't Want To Be Nepo Baby Movie Stars!

Angelina Jolie’s kids don’t have any desire to be in the spotlight for the time being — and she’s totally cool with it!

The mother of six appeared on Thursday’s episode of Good Morning America to promote her new film Maria, and opened up about where her kiddos stand on getting in front of the camera. She told Michael Strahan:

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time. They’re quite private. Shiloh’s extremely private. They weren’t born with privacy, so I hope they can have that as they grow old, so we’ll see.”

Yeah that makes sense! After growing up with a camera in their faces all the time, we’re sure they want nothing more than some privacy! So we guess Knox’s appearance with her on the red carpet over the weekend really was a big deal! Angie, of course, shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Innerestingly we very nearly got child actor Maddox. Brad cast him in a comic book adaptation he was producing called Battling Boy back in 2011. There were all kinds of rumors back then about why it didn’t happen, including that the then-10-year-old decided he just wasn’t interested in starring in a movie. Hmm.

Many wondered if the children of Angie and Brad would jump right into movies — the family business, as it were. But over the years the public’s view of “nepo babies” has changed a LOT! So maybe they’re better off??

While the celeb kids have no desire to be movie stars, some of them are showing interest in behind-the-scenes work! The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star revealed her boys Maddox and Pax were “on set” of Maria, which “was amazing.” But what might not have been so amazing for them was her preparation for the role of the acclaimed opera singer she plays in the film. She joked to Michael:

“And all of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kinda good, which was a nightmare.”

HA!

Elsewhere, the loving momma noted motherhood is her “happiness.” She said:

“It’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.”

Hear her talk more about it (below):

So sweet! We love how protective she is of them!

Thoughts??

