Angelina Jolie Source Hits Back At Brad Pitt's Latest Claims In Winery Battle -- Says He Tried To Silence Her Abuse Allegations!

The battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over their French estate and winery continues to escalate…

As we’ve previously reported, the former couple has been fighting over their vineyard, Château Miraval, after the 47-year-old actress sold it to the “Russian oligarch” and owner of the vodka brand the Stoli Group, Yuri Shefler, without his approval. And this week, Brad filed new court documents to blast Angelina for trying to sabotage him through her shady business deal.

The 59-year-old actor claimed the two agreed not to sell their share in the property without each other’s permission. When they divorced in 2019, she wanted to ditch the estate and sell her stake to Brad. However, things did not go according to plan for him. In 2021, he claimed to discover through a press release that his ex-wife secretly sold her share to Yuri. Yeesh. According to Brad, Angelina allegedly “no longer wanted to sell to Pitt” because she felt “vindictive” after he received joint custody of their six kids. That custody decision was later overturned, FYI.

But a source close to Angie insisted that’s not the case! The pal claimed to Page Six on Saturday that the Maleficent star didn’t scrap her deal with Brad because she wanted revenge over the custody ruling not going her way initially. Instead, the insider said all of this drama stems from the fact that he allegedly attempted to stop her from speaking out about his abuse toward their children.

As you may recall, Brad was previously accused of “choking and striking” one of the kids and “pouring beer on Angelina during a cross-country flight in 2016. And because she refused to sign an NDA about the abuse claims, their deal over the winery was called off. The Page Six insider also explained that Brad would have kept $8.5 million of what he would have paid her for the winery if she signed the non-disclosure agreement and then talked about the infamous fight:

“The reality is that [he] refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse… He demanded that $8.5 million dollars be held back [from his payment to her for the winery] to force her to keep quiet.”

Whoa. The source added that no matter what legal moves Brad tries to make, he ultimately “cannot escape from the fact that he verbally and physically assaulted Ms. Jolie and their children—even choking one of the children and striking another.” However, an insider close to Brad is firing back at Angie’s camp, saying these claims are “misleading.” The source insisted the Bullet Train star only requested she signed a standard business NDA in regards to the winery purchase:

“It wasn’t about the family matters. It’s standard to have a NDA that stops someone from selling something, then disparaging it and diminishing its value.”

All of this is super messy! And it doesn’t seem like their battle of this matter will be ending anytime soon. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

