Kroy Biermann Blasts Claim Kim Zolciak Is ‘Locked Out' Of Her Business Accounts!

Kroy Biermann is hitting back at the claims that Kim Zolciak can no longer access their online store!

ICYMI, the 45-year-old reality star announced last month that she was selling several of her personal items – including her wigs – through The Biermann’s Closet. Kim put up seven pieces, such as a brunette lace front, an ash-blonde wig with dark roots, and a honey-colored one, for around $1,500 to $2,750. Clearly, she is desperate for some money if she is selling her beloved headpieces! However, it appeared her estranged hubby decided to wreck her plans! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to beg fans not to buy anything from the store, writing:

“Please do not purchase from Biermann’s Closet at this time until further notice. Thank you. I will be setting up a new website for all things Kim and kids.”

Related: Kroy Reflects On Past ‘Mistakes’ In First Post Since Kim Zolciak Filing

And the reason she doesn’t want anyone purchasing items from Biermann’s Closet now? A source close to Kim explained to Page Six:

“Kim has no access and is locked out. So she wants to start a new shop with complete autonomy.”

Whoa. Meanwhile, an Us Weekly insider confirmed that the former football player took complete “control” over the business:

“[Kim] will have to through the court system to figure out what will happen. She can’t do anything about it at the moment.”

Damn, Kroy! Things have been getting nasty between the former couple amid their divorce, but this may be hitting a new low. But is this actually the case? Did he really lock Kim out of her business accounts? Well, Kroy claims the story isn’t entirely accurate! His attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, told Us Weekly on Friday:

“Biermann’s Closet is a family business; Kim designated the items to be sold and Kroy insured that items were listed on the site and delivered to the customer. Until recently there had been little activity on the site. However, since the divorce, there has been some traffic, and some items have been sold; one being a wig. These are wigs that Kim designated and approved were to be sold on the site; they hadn’t attracted any attention until recently.”

He noted that Kroy “was just doing what he had always done,” adding:

“He managed the actual logistics of the site and ensured that all items purchased were recorded, processed, and shipped.”

According to Bergstrom, the 37-year-old had been “integrally involved with Biermann’s Closet” from the start. The lawyer explained that Kroy “built the website, set up Shopify, set up affiliate marketing for the site with tracking links, took and posted pictures, wrote product descriptions, received, fulfilled, processed and shipped orders.”

At this time, Kim hasn’t responded to Kroy’s statement on the matter. But given how messy things have been between the pair, she will most likely fire back at her ex’s claims soon! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]