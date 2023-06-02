Brad Pitt Argues 'Vindictive' Angelina Jolie 'Secretly' Sold Winery Share To Russian Oligarch As Payback For Custody Battle!

Brad Pitt is once again calling out Angelina Jolie for her shady business deal!

As you might recall, the Maleficent actress caused controversy when she sold her share of the couple’s French estate and winery, Château Miraval, without her ex-husband’s consent. Well, in new court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the Bullet Train star is putting her on blast for “secretly” working to sabotage him!

Per the legal papers, Brad and Angie agreed they’d NEVER sell their share in the $30 million property, which they bought in 2008, without the other’s approval. After they got divorced, Angelina decided she wanted to part ways with the estate and she started to negotiate a buy-out option with the 59-year-old. The Eternals star allegedly agreed to divide the business up 68 percent to 38 percent in Brad’s favor because he invested more time and money into the project.

Unfortunately, everything changed in the summer of 2021 when Brad found out via the press that his ex sold her 50% share to a “Russian oligarch,” whom Brad had already turned down! Damn. He found out like the rest of us? That is brutal!

Clearly upset, Brad went on to claim his “vindictive” ex-wife “collaborated in secret” with Yuri Shefler, who also owns Stoli Group, to make sure he would be “kept in the dark.” The filing claims Jolie “no longer wanted to sell to Pitt” in the “wake of the adverse custody ruling,” in which he was granted joint custody of their six kids — though the decision has already been overturned! The docs stated:

“Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual. As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself.”

He also believes the humanitarian specifically chose to sell to Yuri because she knew it would be bad for business considering he has ties to Vladimir Putin and for his “invasion of Ukraine and homophobic legislative agenda.” Pitt’s legal team argued:

“Stoli and Jolie have sought to force Pitt into a partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

Jeez!

Now that half the property has been sold to a third party, Brad also says it completely defeats the purpose of buying the estate as a “loving home for their six children,” which is why they purchased it in the first place.

This latest filing comes amid a long legal battle between the pair. Brad filed an initial lawsuit against Angelina in February 2022, claiming she stripped him “of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch.” Months later, Angelina clapped back with a $250 million countersuit against the Fight Club alum for trying to “seize control” of the winery to “ensure… [she] would never see a dime” of its profits. The suit, brought by her company, Nouvel, claimed Brad tried to force her to sign a “hush-clause” that would silence her from talking about the circumstances of their divorce. It added:

“In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends. Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval.”

The estate is located in southeastern France. Complete with 35 rooms, lush gardens with a moat, fountains, a chapel, and a vineyard, it is where the couple got married in 2014. So, it’s obviously very personal to both of them — but also a key factor as they continue to battle it out following their bitter breakup! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

