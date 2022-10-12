Brad Pitt 'Sick To His Stomach' Over Angelina Jolie's Abuse Allegations -- He Swears It's All 'Lies'

To say Brad Pitt is upset about Angelina Jolie‘s new abuse allegations against him would be an understatement.

As we previously reported, the 47-year-old actress claimed Brad was physically and emotionally abusive with her and their children during a flight from France to California in September 2016. Amid the former couple’s bitter battle over their winery, Angie released new details about the transatlantic flight confrontation in a cross-complaint earlier this month, alleging that Brad became upset and violent with her for just being “too deferential” to their kids. This then prompted their children to come to their mother’s defense as her legal team claimed in the filing:

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other.”

The 58-year-old actor even allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” at one point during the horrific altercation. Whoa.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigated Brad for child abuse following the flight, and he was cleared in November 2016 — a point his attorney Anne Kiley made sure to mention when denying these latest allegations. She previously said to E! News:

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one–unlike the other side–but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Now, even more details have been revealed as to how he’s feeling on a personal level since the child abuse accusations came to light. According to Us Weekly on Wednesday, a source shared that Brad is physically hurt by the claims — and of course, maintains his innocence in regards to what went down on that day six years ago. They said:

“Brad is sick to his stomach that he’s been accused of this. He maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina will stop at nothing to ruin his name.”

The source notes “the other side” is just as adamant, of course:

“Angelina insists he absolutely did those things, the kids saw it.”

As you might expect, the insider says the legal battle between the former couple will never end since neither plans on backing down:

“At the end of the day, he and Angelina seem destined to fight each other for the rest of their lives, or at least until the kids are grown up and there’s nothing left for them to contest. It’s a tragic, toxic situation where neither of them is willing to budge.”

