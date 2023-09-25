Angus Cloud's Mom Describes Finding The Euphoria Star After His Fatal Overdose

Angus Cloud‘s loved ones are speaking out for the first time since his tragic passing.

As we’ve been reporting, the 25-year-old Euphoria star (real name Conor Hickey) died in late July due to an accidental overdose on fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other drugs. Since then, his coworkers and friends have been sharing their condolences to his family and loved ones, but now the ones closest to him are finally ready to speak out more and share their story.

While speaking with People on Monday, the actor’s mom Lisa Cloud welcomed a reporter into her home to show them the very place she found her son slumped over his desk that day. She said of Angus:

“He was so beautiful and creative. He loved his home and he loved this little, tiny room. This is where my boy passed away.”

She went on to describe the scene of his death, revealing she did everything she could to save his life — but it was just too late:

“I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him. I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away. I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

Absolutely gut-wrenching. No parent should ever have to experience something so horrific.

The grief-stricken mother gave more details about his death and how it happened, and despite how much he missed his father who had recently passed away, she maintains it wasn’t a suicide. She explained he essentially just “went to sleep”:

“It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing. He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself. He went out at his total power, his total beauty, his total influence, and the reaction that everyone has had is very moving to me. You know, he’s not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that’s why people miss him so much.”

One of the last people to have contact with Angus was his uncle, Kevin Cloud. The day before the young actor passed, his uncle spent time with him moving furniture and helping him rearrange his room. He told the outlet his nephew seemed to be in a good mood:

“I was the one of the last people to see him alive. We spent about four hours of his last afternoon together. It was an easy and happy time. He seemed supremely fit and healthy. The last thing I said to him was, ‘God, you are beautiful.'”

Daniel Aguilera, a very close friend of the Euphoria star’s, also spent time with him the night before his death. He recalled his friend telling his mom “I love you, mama, you’re the best, I’ll see you in the morning” before the two of them went out on the town to spray paint a memorial for one of their friends who had died of a fentanyl overdose exactly one year before:

“It was so f**king perfect. Conor really wanted to honor him that night. It meant a lot to him. I got to spend the last night of his life with him creating artwork.”

After they finished the painting around 4 a.m., Daniel took Angus back to his mom’s house. This would sadly be the last time he was seen alive:

“He wasn’t messed up or anything when I was with him. I lost two of my best friends basically on the same day from fentanyl. I feel cursed. I should have stayed with Conor. I don’t know how to live with myself. But I am blessed I had them both in my life.”

So, so heartbreaking…

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson also opened up about the actor, saying his character was initially supposed to be killed off in the first season, but Angus left such a mark on him that he just couldn’t do it. His costar Zendaya felt the same, saying he was instantly like a “little brother” to her. No one on the show seemed to really know about his drug addiction until it was really bad, though. Lisa recalled his multiple injuries over the years for which he was prescribed pain medication for, and accredits that to the start of his downward spiral.

By this time, the showrunner noticed how intense things had gotten. He recalled:

“I looked him in the eye and I knew that he wasn’t doing well. At the same time I’ve been in these situations before where you’re trying to get someone clean. And I just said to him, ‘I love working with you and we’ve got this amazing season planned and stuff, but I need you to be sober because I got to be able to rely on you.'”

Angus then went into a 30 day treatment, paid for by Euphoria, but sadly it didn’t keep him away from the drugs. After a tough year with the loss of his father, and his delve back into his addiction after trying to quit, it all seemed to come crashing down. His family went to Ireland to spread his dad’s ashes, according to Lisa, and he just wasn’t the same afterward:

“There were deep troubles. He was not functioning, and it was clear he was grief-stricken. And if you are somebody who turns to drugs, that would be the logical thing to do, and that’s what he did. His dad’s death isn’t responsible for his, but he clearly couldn’t cope.”

Thinking back to her costar and the impact he made on her life, Zendaya said:

“I don’t think a spirit like his could be defined. He was one of the most unique and pure hearted people I’ve ever met. I hope he knows how loved he is, how much we miss him and how much better the world is for having felt his glow.”

While his good friend and grade school teacher Mike Oz is working on raising money to build a skate park in honor of the late star:

“This terrible situation should amount to something good. The name Cloud Park is not just in honor of Conor, but in memory of all the [students] that we lose too young. Green space for young people to engage in subculture and escape all other powers — that saves lives.”

In a tearful conclusion of her thoughts, Lisa has a bittersweet outlook:

“I always knew he was special and I’m so glad the world also found out he was special. My son will always shine bright.”

He was truly one of a kind. A beautiful soul taken far too soon.

R.I.P.

