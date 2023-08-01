Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney Pay Beautiful Tribute To Euphoria Co-Star & Friend Angus Cloud

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are remembering their fallen Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud.

Monday, TMZ broke the news that the 25-year-old HBO star had suddenly died at just 25 years old. Law enforcement sources informed the outlet that his mother Lisa discovered the young actor unresponsive in their family home in Oakland, California, and that she expressed to 911 operators it could have been due to a “possible overdose.” Sadly, there was nothing anyone could do — he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: Angus ‘Seemed To Be Doing Okay’ Just DAYS Before His Death

The news shocked the world as the fan-favorite actor made a charming impression on viewers of the show, and real-life friends alike. And there are two fellow actors in particular that he clearly left a lasting mark on, as well — stars who are now “struggling” in the wake of his untimely death.

Tuesday afternoon, Zendaya took to Instagram to pay tribute to her fallen “brother,” sharing alongside a black and white photo of the late star, to whom she referred by his birth name, Conor:

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She continued:

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

So well said.

Related: Angus’s Rumored Girlfriend Shares Her ‘Heart Is So Broken’ Following His Passing

The Emmy winner concluded her post:

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Not long after, Sydney also took to the photo-sharing app with a carousel of beautifully-captured memories in pictures and videos, emotionally opening up about the loss:

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Our heart breaks for these two women. They clearly developed a deeply personal bond with Angus.

Monday, we reported that other members of the Euphoria cast and crew had spoken out following the troubling news. From creator Sam Levinson, to star Alexa Demie, Angus’ onscreen brother, Javon Walton, and more, there was no shortage of shock and broken hearts. But it would seem that in the wake of the tragedy, the crew are “leaning on each other”’ for support.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday:

“The whole Euphoria cast is very sad and shell-shocked over Angus’ passing. They are leaning on each other and trying to be there for one another as they process this.”

How great that they all have a tightly-bound relationship, but how devastating that it’s being strengthened by such tragic news.

Our hearts continue to be with Angus’ family, and the Euphoria fam alike. Rest in peace.

[Images via Sydney Sweeney/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]