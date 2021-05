Anitta is back and dropping a snack for all her English-speaking fans!

Girl From Rio is not in Portuguese, but it’s built on a sample of the iconic Girl From Ipanema.

The English-only track is a sweet midtempo banger with swag!

This is so pleasing on the ears and the video brings the eye candy!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Anitta!