Lexa‘s Rabisca is so hot!!

Don’t understand what the Brazilian singer is saying, but we can FEEL it!

This song – featuring Thiago Pantaleão – is pure fire. Dripping with swag!

This is a tune to twerk to!

If you like Anitta, you will dig this!

It also sounds like it could be produced by Diplo!

So fun!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Lexa!